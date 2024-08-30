Portillo’s new cake flavor | 50th anniversary of K-9 Frisbee | Clear the Shelters event

Portillo’s serves up its first new cake flavor in 20 years

Attention Portillo’s fans…there’s a new dessert coming your way. The restaurant chain has launched a Salted Caramel Spice Cake, according to a news release from the company.

This is the first new cake flavor offered up by Portillo’s in 20 years. Just like the restaurant’s popular chocolate cake, this limited-time two-layer spice cake with salted caramel icing can be served up by the slice, ordered as a whole cake, or mixed into a cake shake.

As a special “Spice-tember” promotion, Portillo’s patrons can enjoy a slice of the new cake for just $1 throughout September with the purchase of an entrée.

K-9 Frisbee Championship 50th anniversary event in Naperville this weekend

The Ashley Whippet World K-9 Frisbee Championship returns to Nike Sports Complex, 288 W. Diehl Rd, this weekend.

This will be a special 50th anniversary event for the sport, which got its start when originator Alex Stein took to the field at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium with a Frisbee and his whippet, Ashley.

Billed as the “original and longest running disc dog competition series in the world,” the event features both toss & catch and freestyle rounds. Stein himself will be in attendance for this year’s competition, which takes place from 9 a.m. until about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1. Spectators are welcome. Proceeds from a food tent on site will benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Center.

DCHD and DuPage Narcan Program highlight access to life-saving Narcan

In recognition of Saturday, Aug. 31 being International Overdose Awareness Day, the DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) and the DuPage Narcan Program (DNP) are shining a spotlight on the access they provide residents to naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan.

Narcan is a life-saving medication that can help reverse opioid overdoses. It’s offered free to residents at 14 public access spots throughout DuPage County. One of those is located at the West Suburban Fellowship Club, 710 Ogden Ave., Ste. 430 in Naperville.

The DCHD also encourages community members to get training on how to help prevent overdoses. More information on training sessions, and how to request a free Narcan kit through mail, can be found on the DNP website.

Delayed garbage, recycling collection due to Labor Day

The city of Naperville is reminding residents that next week, garbage, recycling, and yard waste pickup will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday.

Non-emergency city offices and the Electronics Recycling Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 2.

DuPage County Animal Services holding Clear the Shelters event Saturday

DuPage County Animal Services is holding its 10th annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its office at 120 N. County Farm Roed in Wheaton.

Dogs, cats, and small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs will all be on hand, hoping to find their fur-ever home. Adoption fees for all animals are $10 from now through Sept. 10. There will also be raffles and snacks at Saturday’s event.

Though walk-ins are welcome, appointments are highly recommended and can be made by calling 630-407-2800. Interested adopters can check out the available animals and fill out an application form ahead of time on the DuPage County Animal Services’ website. Adopters will go home with a goody bag for their new pet.

Park and rec programs at 95th Street Center

The Naperville Park District could renew its lease agreement with management of the 95th Street Center facility in 2025 so residents on the city’s southern end will continue having indoor programs nearby.

A proposal, which will be voted on next month, indicates the district would face a 4% increase in rental fees, equating to an additional $122,577.56 for the year to rent space at the facility, located at 2244 95th St.

In the past year, the district held 133 classes and programs out of the 95th Street Center, and an estimated 1,900 participants were served. The district typically holds its programs early in the morning, in the evening and over holiday and summer breaks so the activities are compatible with the daytime businesses that rent space within the center.

Labor Day weekend weather outlook

The steamy temps from earlier this week have finally tapered off, with a high today of 85 degrees. Friday brings a chance of some showers with a potential thunderstorm around 4 p.m., but the rest of the weekend looks to be a picture-perfect Labor Day weekend.

Sunny skies are ahead for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with highs of 80, 77, and 73, respectively…great news for anyone planning to head out to enjoy the Last Fling and Monday’s Labor Day Parade.

Keep up with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.