Potential sales tax hike | Scam call alert | Piccolo Buco opening

Naperville may hike sales tax to offset state grocery tax loss

The city of Naperville may increase its home rule sales tax by 0.25% — for a total of 1% — on purchases made within the city for general merchandise and food for immediate consumption.

The move would help counteract funding lost from the elimination of the state grocery tax as of Jan. 1, 2026. Naperville City Council will vote on the matter next month.

Read more about the possible change, and the rationale behind it.

DuPage County Sheriff puts out scam call alert

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in a “convincing and dangerous” phone scam in which callers are impersonating law enforcement officers.

Learn more about the scam and how to protect yourself.

Piccolo Buco set to open in Block 59 this August

Piccolo Buco, an Italian restaurant founded by Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants CEO Tim McEnery and Italian chef Luca Issa, is slated to open in Naperville on August 24 in Block 59.

Find out more about the restaurant.

County Board weighs in on housing plans for Water Commission surplus property

Several members of the DuPage County Board recently weighed in on recent reports of the DuPage Water Commission’s proposed sale of surplus land to a residential developer.

Last month, the Water Commission inked an agreement with Pulte Home Co. to enter into a due diligence period for the 32.47-acre property, which is located along 75th Street, approximately 1 mile west of Route 53.

Read more about what the County Board had to say about the proposed sale.

Naperville Fire Department seeks applicants for Citizen Fire Academy

The Naperville Fire Department is now accepting applicants for its upcoming Citizen Fire Academy in September.

The program gives participants a behind-the-scenes experience with the department, offering both classroom sessions and hands-on exercises. Applicants must be 18 or older.

Class dates are Sept. 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, and 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Limited spots are available. Those interested can email NFDPublicEducation@naperville.il.us.