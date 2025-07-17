Piccolo Buco set to open in Block 59 this August

Piccolo Buco, an Italian restaurant founded by Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants CEO Tim McEnery and Italian chef Luca Issa, is slated to open in Naperville on August 24 in Block 59, the new dining and entertainment hub at the corner of Aurora Avenue and Route 59.

McEnery discovered the original restaurant where he met Issa, on a trip to Rome. He brought the restaurant concept, with its focus on Neapolitan-style pizza, to Oak Brook in 2022.

The Naperville location will be the second Piccolo Buco in the United States

A third is planned for Tampa, Florida.

“Opening our second Piccolo Buco location in Naperville represents an important milestone for this concept,” said McEnery in a press release. “The success of our first location has shown us that people are connecting to the story behind Piccolo and its authentic food experience. And Naperville’s dynamic food scene is the perfect place to continue growing the Piccolo Buco brand.”

An Italian inspired menu

The menu includes Neapolitan-style pizza, pastas, Italian mains, and desserts. The wine menu will feature Cooper’s Hawk selections, restaurant wine exclusives, and Italian imports.

Piccolo Buco will join the nine other restaurants open, or slated to open, in Block 59 and is expected to add 110 jobs to the community.

Photo courtesy: Piccolo Buco

