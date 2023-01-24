Ramsay’s Kitchen opening | Winter weather advisory | Paramount Theatre upcoming season

Spring opening for Ramsay’s Kitchen in Naperville

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be opening Ramsay’s Kitchen in downtown Naperville in the spring of 2023.

It’s the multi-Michelin star chef’s second Chicago-area restaurant, and just the third location for Ramsay’s Kitchen, with the other two in Boston and Las Vegas.

Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer some of Ramsay’s favorite dishes inspired by his travels around the world. An open-concept kitchen will offer guests a glimpse into the culinary team at work. There will be space for more than 160 guests, with a bar and lounge, main dining area, two private dining spaces and a seasonal patio.

Ramsay’s Kitchen will be located at 39 W. Jefferson Avenue.

Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for Will County, along with surrounding counties including LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and southern Cook from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The NWS says the advisory could expand more northward.

Snow accumulations of two to four inches are predicted. The NWS says the morning commute will be impacted, with slippery roadways expected. After noon, travel should become easier as temperatures warm and the snowfall eases

Fire displaces four in Naperville

Four people were displaced after their home caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

The Naperville Fire Department was alerted to an activated fire alarm in the 1600 block of Mulligan Drive at 1:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, a resident called in reporting that two cars there were on fire: one in the driveway, the other in an attached garage.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire in the front of the two-story multi-family residential structure. Centered in one unit, it was starting to spread to units on both sides. Firefighters were able to confine it to the one unit and bring it under control within 30 minutes.

One person from the building was treated and released at the scene, with no other injuries reported. The original unit was deemed uninhabitable, but the two others affected could be reoccupied.

Changes ahead for high school music in D203

High school music course requirements in Naperville School District 203 will change in the upcoming 2023-24 school year, based on a narrow 4-3 vote from the board of education at its meeting on Monday.

At its core, students pursing music as an extracurricular activity at Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools will have to enroll in a concurrent course during the school day as well. This requirement unwinds the existing policy, which has offered students greater flexibility in choosing courses during the traditional school day and weighing what to take as an extracurricular activity outside the traditional school schedule.

Staffing and an overall decline in enrollment in music programs during the day were noted among reasons for the change.

The board’s vote gives administrators the authority to make the changes for the upcoming year on a pilot basis, with the provision further revisions could be made in the 2024-25 school year and beyond. Administrators also have indicated they will be open to exceptions for students on a case-by-case basis.

Paramount Theatre upcoming season announced

Paramount Theatre has announced its line-up for both the 2023-24 Broadway Musical Series and its 2023-24 Bold Series.

Taking the Paramount stage for the Broadway series will be Little Shop of Horrors from August 30 to October 15; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from November 8 through January 14; Billy Elliot the Musical from February 7, 2024 through March 24, 2024; and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from April 24, 2024 to June 16, 2024.

Appearing on the Copley Theatre stage will be Next to Normal from July 26 to September 3; What the Constitution Means To Me from October 4 to November 12; and A Streetcar Named Desire from March 13, 2024 to April 21, 2024.

Subscription series sales for both begin on January 30.