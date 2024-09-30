Record-breaking early voting | Naperville capital improvement plans | Public safety events

DuPage County has record-breaking first day of early voting

Early voting got off to a strong start in DuPage County last week, with a record-breaking number of voters turning up to the polls on the first day.

The DuPage County Clerk’s office reported that 1,533 voters cast their ballots on Thursday.

Find out how that number compares to years past, and learn more about where to go to take part in early voting.

Naperville’s preliminary capital improvement program for 2025 calls for $183 million in work

$183 million – that’s the preliminary budget estimate for Naperville’s capital improvement program (CIP) in 2025, a 26% increase from 2024.

During the first 2025 budget meeting on Tuesday, city staff detailed that Naperville’s population has nearly doubled since 1990. With that growth comes the need to update existing city infrastructure and bring new utilities to Naperville.

Find out more about the big-ticket items included in the plan.

Naperville police, fire departments partner for Public Safety Open House

The Naperville police and fire departments partnered on Saturday to hold their annual Public Safety Open House, a tradition to encourage fire and crime prevention.

Despite a rainy start, hundreds showed up for the event, demonstrating their appreciation for both departments and their interest in public safety.

Take a look at some of the day’s demonstrations and displays.

Two more public safety events coming up this week

If you missed the Public Safety Open House, never fear – there are two more events this Wednesday, Oct. 2, focused on connecting the community with local first responders.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Naperville Police Department invites the community to come out to a “Chat with the Chief” event, timed accordingly with National Coffee with a Cop Day. Those interested can head over to the Starbucks at 1532 Aurora Ave. to grab a complimentary cup of drip coffee and talk to members of the police department about any questions or concerns they may have.

Then from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) will highlight the Community Advocate Response Team (CART) during a free talk at the City Hall Lunchroom

CART was launched full-time this year as a 24/7 unit to respond to non-emergency calls like mental health, senior care issues, and drug and chemical dependencies. Those interested in attending the event can RSVP on the CAPS website.

Local Eagle Scout sets sights on new achievement of conservation award

After achieving Eagle Scout status at the age of 14, now 17-year-old Amelia Votava has set her sights on another scouting honor: the Distinguished Conservation Award.

The member of local Scout Troop 100 has already completed two long-term conservation projects in the area to help her in her efforts.

Learn more about those projects and where she is on her path to gain the award.