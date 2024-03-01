Remembering Ann Lord | Gun-related arrest outside Topgolf | Easter Bunny visit

Remembering Ann Lord, Mistress of Ceremonies for the Naperville Municipal Band

Ann Lord, longtime Mistress of Ceremonies for the Naperville Municipal Band, died last week at the age of 93. She will be remembered for her good humor and quick wit as she guided the crowd through musical history during her six decades in the role.

Seventh gun-related arrest outside Naperville Topgolf since September

A Chicago man was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 27 for allegedly having a firearm in his car parked outside of Naperville’s Topgolf, 3221 Odyssey Ct. Antwan Donete’ Lee, 31, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Just before 11 p.m., a Naperville police officer saw a firearm in Lee’s car while on foot patrol through the Topgolf parking lot. The incident was the seventh gun-related arrest outside the facility since September, and second in February.

Lee was taken in custody at the DuPage County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 25.

Easter Bunny hops into Fox Valley Mall for photo ops

The Easter Bunny is coming to the Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Drive in Aurora, for photo ops. From March 1 to 30, families can take a picture with the Easter Bunny on the lower level of the mall.

Photo reservations are recommended, but not required. Those who book a reservation will receive a free Easter basket with printable coloring pages, activity sheets, and free access to MyPhoto.

For more information about the Easter Bunny photos, or to reserve a time, visit the Fox Valley Mall website.

North Central College’s Chords for Kids concert set for March 2

North Central College is hosting its 17th annual Chords for Kids performance on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave.

The free event is designed for kids with special needs, as parents do not need to worry about usual concert etiquette. It will include sing-along songs from Disney and Spongebob Squarepants, as well as classics like “The Chicken Dance” and “YMCA.”

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit North Central’s website.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend kicks off with mostly sunny skies and a high of 47, but wind gusts as high as 20 mph will linger throughout the day. There is also a slight chance of rain in the early afternoon.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will return Saturday, with a high of 58, and similar wind gusts to Friday. On Sunday, the temperature will reach 68 degrees, but it will be accompanied by wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Keep up to date on your latest forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.