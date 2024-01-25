Remembering Ron Keller | Dense fog advisory | Valentine’s Day balloon fundraiser

Longtime Naperville Municipal Band director Ron Keller dies

Ron Keller, who led the Naperville Municipal Band as its director for 57 years, died Wednesday at the age of 84. Learn more about his life, legacy, and commitment to bringing music to the community.

Two new businesses coming to CityGate Centre

Naperville’s CityGate Centre at Route 59 and Ferry Road will be welcoming two new businesses in February. Learn more about the additions of Halsted Street Deli and Apotheco Pharmacy to the campus.

Dense fog advisory for Naperville and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a dense fog advisory for the Naperville area that lasts until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Forecasters expect visibility to decrease to a quarter mile or less, which could make travel hazardous. Drivers are advised to slow down, leave plenty of distance between cars, and use low-beam headlights.

If there is near-zero visibility on the roads, the NWS recommends turning on hazard lights and moving to a safe location, like a parking lot, to wait out the weather.

KidsMatter seeks proposals for $10K Teen Philanthropy Initiative

KidsMatter is accepting proposals from area nonprofits for its Teen Philanthropy Initiative (TPI).

The two-year program gives 30 high school juniors the chance to review requests from local organizations and decide how to spread out $10,000 among them.

Proposals are due by Monday, Feb. 19. Grants will be awarded to recipients at the Teen Philanthropy Initiative Capstone Ceremony on Wednesday, June 26.

For more information about the TPI, visit the KidsMatter website.

DuPage Care Center Valentine’s Day balloon fundraiser

DuPage Care Center is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a balloon fundraiser to benefit residents. For $5, community members can purchase a heart-shaped balloon to be delivered to a DuPage Care Center resident on Feb. 14.

Funds from balloon sales will benefit the Resident Recreation Fund, which improves the quality of life and creates programs for residents in the center.

Balloon donations will be accepted until Feb. 10, and may be ordered online through the DuPage Care Center Foundation website.