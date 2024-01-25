New deli, pharmacy coming to Naperville’s CityGate Centre this February

Naperville’s CityGate Centre at Route 59 and Ferry Road will be welcoming two new businesses in February: Halsted Street Deli and Apotheco Pharmacy.

Halsted Street Deli brings breakfast, lunch options to CityGate campus

Halsted Street Deli will move into the campus on the first floor of 2135 CityGate Ln.

The breakfast and lunch-focused business prides itself on its “colossal, two-handed sandwiches,” along with other menu offerings such as wraps, salads, soups, and bagel sandwiches. The latter also comes in a breakfast variety, along with other typically morning-time options like French toast and omelets.

Deli hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“As our office tenants bring employees back to the workplace, whether full-time or hybrid, we are adding these great amenities for them and the community as a whole,” said Frank Klimala of Calamos Real Estate, the property manager in a news release.

Halsted Street Deli was founded in Chicago in 1998, and now has locations throughout the Chicagoland area. The CityGate outpost will be the deli’s fifth in Naperville.

Apotheco Pharmacy provides medication for dermatological needs

Apotheco Pharmacy will be moving in to suite 127 of 2155 CityGate Ln.

Its specialty is dermatological medications, with a range of skincare products designed to treat conditions like acne and psoriasis, along with wound care. But pharmacists there will also be able to fill prescribed medications.

“Beyond the convenience it offers those who live and work here and nearby, Apotheco makes a lot of sense at CityGate Centre,” said Calamos Real Estate Managing Broker Chris Landis in the news release. “As home to two leading dermatology practices— Oak Dermatology and Duly Health & Care—it’s a smart choice for this highly specialized, full-service, pharmacy.”

Apotheco Pharmacy was founded in 2013, and now has locations in 16 states: this will be its third in Illinois.

Photo courtesy: Calamos Real Estate

