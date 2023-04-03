Reporting Election Day fraud and irregularities | Behavioral health crisis hub | NCTV17’s Decision 2023

Reporting Election Day fraud and irregularities

DuPage and Will Counties have provided contact information to report on Election Day fraud and inappropriate activity. These irregularities include voter fraud, or electioneering or handing out campaign literature close to or inside polling locations.

Concerned DuPage County residents can contact either the DuPage County Clerk at (630) 407-5600 or the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office’s election hotline at (630) 407-8118. The State’s Attorney’s Office will deploy investigators and assistant state’s attorneys to respond to Election Day irregularities at polling places.

Will County residents who witness inappropriate activity on Election Day can call the Will County State’s Attorney election fraud hotline at (815) 727-8872. Assistant state’s attorneys will take calls on the hotline. A two-person team of an investigator and assistant state’s attorney will travel to Will County polling locations where inappropriate activity is reported.

DuPage County behavioral health crisis hub

DuPage County leaders have reviewed plans to create a behavioral health crisis hub. Unlike an emergency room that has resources for a variety of medical concerns, this hub would focus solely on substance abuse care and mental health.

As reported by the Daily Herald, the new facility is estimated to cost $20 million to $25 million. The center would host a staff of mental health professionals and physicians to help give patients a plan before they leave, whether it’s admittance to a hospital or mental health care facility, or an appointment with a counselor.

Though exactly how the facility will run is still being worked out, the creation of the behavioral health crisis hub is a collaborative effort between area hospitals and regional mental health care providers, law enforcement, and the health department.

A $5 million state grant, and a $1 million federal grant have helped move the project along. DuPage County officials also plan to use ARPA and building funds to cover the hub’s cost. They hope to open the facility in 2025.

U of I master gardeners to answer questions

Master gardeners with the University of Illinois are now available to answer questions about plants, lawns, gardens, trees, and other plant-related topics.

Gardeners can assist with questions related to spring blooms, lawn care, weather, and starting vegetable seeds indoors. During the growing season, they can help answer questions about disease control and prevention, dividing, and pruning.

DuPage County residents can visit master gardener volunteers at 1100 E. Warrenville Road, Suite 170, contact them at (630) 955-1123 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, or email uiemg-dupage@illinois.edu.

DuPage County Board forms ad-hoc committee

The DuPage County Board has created an affordable housing committee to address problems for seniors, the disabled, workers, and families in the county. The ad-hoc committee is co-chaired by board members Liz Chaplin and Sam Tornatore and is expected to meet monthly.

The board is allocating $2.5 million to begin the program to address the shortage of affordable housing throughout the county. The affordable housing committee will define affordability, look at DuPage County policies regarding current development opportunities, and decide what resources are available to address the needs.

NCTV17 live election night coverage

Join NCTV17 for Decision 2023; live election coverage of the 2023 Naperville municipal elections. The night begins shortly after the polls close on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Anchored from the NCTV17 studio, the Decision 2023 team is led by Executive Director Liz Spencer, and she is joined by an impressive group of local experts and former state and county leaders. NCTV17 reporters will be around town at the different candidates’ campaign gatherings, bringing viewers all the action and excitement of the night.

Decision 2023 will be available via a simultaneous stream on NCTV17.org or Channel 17 (Comcast & Astound).