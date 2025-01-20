Restaurant Week kicks off | Tapville Naperville ranks top 50 | Cosley Zoo loses three ducks to bird flu

Naperville Restaurant Week kicks off today

Over 60 Naperville businesses are preparing to serve up some deals during the city’s 11th annual Restaurant Week. Discounts and special offers begin today and will continue through Feb. 3.

Tapville Social in Naperville among top 50 new and emerging franchises in the US

Tapville Social in downtown Naperville has been named among the country’s top 50 new and emerging franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine, coming in at No. 33 for franchises started within the last five years.

The rankings were determined based on factors like costs and fees, brand strength, financial stability, and size.

Cosley Zoo loses three ducks to bird flu

Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo announced in a social media post on Friday that three of its ducks had died from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The United States Department of Agriculture conducted the tests which confirmed that HPAI, transmitted by infected wild birds, was the cause of death. Cosley Zoo stated that most of its bird species have been moved indoors for protection and reassured visitors that the zoo remains a safe place to visit.

Dry January drives sales for non-alcohol beer and mocktails in Naperville

As people are starting the new year wanting to wet their whistle but without the alcohol, Naperville breweries and restaurants like Go Brewing and Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House are seeing sales of their non-alcoholic offerings spike.

IPSD 204 Mental Health Symposium set for March 8

Indian Prairie School District 204, in collaboration with five neighboring school districts, will host its third annual Mental Health Symposium on Saturday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Metea Valley High School.

The symposium will feature a community resource fair, a book fair, and breakout sessions for adults and teens. It will also include a presentation by Doug Bolton, an educator and psychologist, whose book “Untethered: Creating Connected Families, Schools, and Communities to Raise a Resilient Generation” is set for release this March.

Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said the inaugural event drew 120 participants, while attendance grew to 400 in the second year. Free tickets for this year’s event will be available to the public when registration opens this week.