Ribfest ends | Wayfair outlet planned | Naperville Halal Fest

Ribfest ending after more than 30 years, says Exchange Club of Naperville

The Exchange Club of Naperville has announced it will no longer hold its annual Ribfest, according to a Facebook post from the organization Tuesday afternoon.

The post cited financial struggles after the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for shutting down the festival.

Wayfair outlet store coming to Naperville

A Wayfair outlet store is coming to Naperville this fall.

A spokesperson for the online furniture retailer told the Chicago Tribune that it plans to set up shop at 324 S. Route 59 in the Westridge Court strip mall. The outlet would offer discounted home décor and furnishings.

The location would be Wayfair’s first outlet in Illinois, and its fifth in the country.

The Naperville Halal Fest returns to Frontier Park

The Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce (ILMCC) will host its second annual Naperville Halal Fest on Saturday, August 3.

The event, which celebrates a wide variety of traditions, food, and music from the Muslim community, will take place at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Two Naperville park ribbon cuttings in August

The Naperville Park District is planning a pair of ribbon cutting ceremonies at parks this next month as renovation projects near the finish line.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, and at South Pointe Park, 5504 Switch Grass Lane, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Festivities will include refreshments, giveaways and opportunities to explore the new equipment.

Metea Valley athletes surprise the families of first responders

On July 4th, members of the Metea Valley girls’ basketball and soccer team partnered with Buddy Helpers to surprise children of first responders with new bikes.

The gesture was a thank you to military, police, and fire personnel, by performing a kindness for children whose parents are in dangerous job fields.

