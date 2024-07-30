The Naperville Halal Fest returns to Frontier Park

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce (ILMCC) will host its second annual Naperville Halal Fest this upcoming weekend.

A festival of food, music, and tradition

The Naperville Halal Fest will be held on Saturday, August 3, at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy a wide variety of Muslim and Islamic traditions, food, music, and more.

Organizers say the event is a way to support local businesses and promote inter-cultural dialogue.

“Get ready for a day filled with joy, laughter, and the beauty of Muslim traditions,” said Zahra Antar, Board Member of the ILMCC.

Vendors at the Naperville Halal Fest celebrate diversity

The fest will be an opportunity for the Naperville community to socialize, shop, and learn about the diversity of Muslim cultures.

There will be vendors and wares representing a variety of countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. More than 40 food vendors will be on hand with both halal and non-halal options. There will also be informative cultural booths, and the opportunity to appreciate traditional dancing and cultural attire.

The family-friendly event will also have something for the little ones, including camel rides, balloons, face painting, and storytelling.

“The Naperville Halal Festival is a vibrant celebration that goes beyond delicious food and family fun,” said Naila Ali, Executive Director of the ILMCC. “Here, we celebrate our heritage and share it with the wider community, fostering understanding and building bridges.”

For ages 5 and older, admission to the event is $5. More information regarding the second-annual Halal Fest, and tickets can be found on the event website.

