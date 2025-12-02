Santa’s Sleigh Tour | Naperville bicentennial planning | Winter park program guide 

Santa spreads Christmas cheer throughout Naperville during sixth-annual tour

Santa Claus is back in Naperville, spreading Christmas cheer around town on his sixth annual Santa’s Sleigh Tour.

Learn more about his twelve-night tour and where you might spot him.

Planning for Naperville’s bicentennial to start early next year

Naperville’s 200th anniversary is not until 2031, but planning for the big milestone is expected to get underway early in 2026.

The city council recently approved a framework report that sets the stage for the planning, which includes the selection of a chairperson to helm a bicentennial committee.

Read more about the bicentennial planning process.

Naperville Park District’s winter program guide online tomorrow

Mark your calendars: the Naperville Park District’s digital winter program guide will be available Wednesday, Dec. 3. The full list of programs and activities in the coming months will be posted to the district’s website.

The forthcoming guide will have details on district-run winter break camps, spring break camps, and spring soccer programs, among other offerings.

Registration begins Monday, Dec. 8 for residents, and Thursday, Dec. 11 for nonresidents.

DuPage County Health Department recognizes National Influenza Vaccination Week

The DuPage County Health Department is recognizing National Influenza Vaccination Week, which runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 5.

DCHD officials are taking this opportunity to remind the public that it’s not too late to get a flu shot, encouraging those 6 months and older to get vaccinated.

They note that the vaccine can help prevent illness or reduce the severity of symptoms. The shots are being administered at healthcare providers and pharmacies throughout the county.

Naperville 203 staff member mentioned in national publication

Melanie Brown, Naperville School District 203’s director of buildings and grounds, was featured recently in a national trade publication that focuses on architecture, engineering, and other construction-related businesses.

The current edition of Blueprint Magazine features a spotlight on Naperville 203 and delves into some of the specific projects Brown has overseen, from conception to completion, in her leadership role. In the article, Brown also shares the broader visioning within the district to redefine learning spaces.