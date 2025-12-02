Santa spreads Christmas cheer throughout Naperville during sixth-annual tour

Naperville children didn’t have to wait until the night before Christmas to see Santa Claus. The jolly old elf returned to the city once again for his sixth annual Santa’s Sleigh Tour.

The start of Santa’s Sleigh Tour

Former Naperville resident and mortgage lender with Cross Country Mortgage Matt Doyle reached out to Saint Nick to see if he could bring some holiday cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic and the two have partnered ever since. What began as a grassroots effort has bloomed into a certified nonprofit called Santa’s Christmas Charities, and what Doyle calls a holiday tradition beloved by many.

Souped-up sleigh

While his reindeer rest at the North Pole for the big Christmas Day, Santa rides in style in a makeshift sleigh during this particular tour, all decked out in Christmas lights.

“I thought Santa’s sleigh was very beautiful and I liked all the lights,” said Charlotte Piatras, a Santa fan.

“I like how he had the elves this year,” said her brother, Lucas Piatras.

Twelve-night tour

Santa’s Sleigh Tour has the man in the red suit traveling all over town, reaching as many as 80 neighborhoods over 12 nights. Naperville residents can sponsor a “Santa Stop” at their home for quick photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. A Santa Tracker is also available to see him along his route in real time.

“Everybody has a chance to come out and see Santa within a block of their house,” said Santa.

“It’s very fun, you get to come out here and tell him what you want,” said Marharyta Pernastkaya, who caught a Santa sighting. “It’s a fun experience being with all the neighborhood kids.”

Santa says it’s that gathering of neighbors and the “smiling, joy-filled faces” that keep him coming back to Naperville year after year, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“It’s all about being together,” he said. “That’s the magic of the season.”

Snowstorm rescheduling

Last weekend’s snowstorm forced Santa to cancel day one of the tour, which included such neighborhoods as Brookdale, Cress Creek, Indian Hill, and “everything north of Ogden Avenue,” but Santa told NCTV17 that he is determined to finish every mile of the tour. He plans to visit those neighborhoods in addition to the previously planned routes on other days. All of those updates can be found on the Santa’s Sleigh Tour website.

A gift that keeps on giving

Besides holiday cheer, Santa’s visit to town also brings the gift of donations to a number of hyperlocal, community-based nonprofit organizations (including NCTV17). Santa’s Christmas Charities and its Santa’s Sleigh Tour raise money through donations and sponsorships. This year, the organization has set a goal to raise $50,000.

