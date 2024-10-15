Scam call warning | Knoch Knolls turns 10 | Safety Town Trick or Treat

Naperville police warn residents about scam calls

The Naperville Police Department is warning residents to be on alert against a scam in which an individual is impersonating an officer to get money.

According to a social media post from the NPD, several residents have reported having a man call them, claiming to be a sergeant with the department. That person then demands immediate payment, so the person they’ve called can avoid being arrested for either a citation received or a warrant issued.

The NPD asks anyone receiving such a call to avoid giving the individual any payment or personal or financial information. Any scam calls should be reported to police at 630-420-6666.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center celebrates 10 years of environmental education in Naperville

An environmental education facility located along the DuPage River recently celebrated 10 years in Naperville.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center officially opened on Oct. 2, 2014, after residents indicated their desire for a nature center in town. It’s a spot for both kids and adults to get more in touch with the environment, and conservation.

Learn more about the 10-year history of the center and what it offers.

Safety Town Trick or Treat this Saturday

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is inviting kids to come practice their Halloween skills a little early with their annual Trick or Treat at Safety Town event, happening this Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids can head out in costume with their families to Naperville’s Safety Town at 1320 Aurora Ave. to trick-or-treat from a number of local businesses handing out candy, coupons, stickers, and toys. The event is geared for children ages 3 to 12, but younger kids are welcome.

The cost is $15 per family, and those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Ticket information is available on the event website.

Pro skateboarders talk mental health at Naperville Skate Talk event

Recently, some professional skateboarders came to Naperville’s Frontier Skate Park for an event that brought together the skateboarding community to reflect on mental health.

John Gardner, Wes Kremer, and Brandon Turner all came together for the Skate Talk event, organized by Max’s Mission, a local nonprofit founded in honor of Max Wijangco. Max died by suicide at the age of 15 in March 2022.

Learn more about the Skate Talk event and Max’s Mission.

Sebastian Hayes leads Naperville Central football to perfect start after two ACL tears

Naperville Central High School senior quarterback Sebastian Hayes is back on the field playing football for the first time in two years after not one, but two ACL tears.

His grit and hard work to return to the game has paid off for the team, which is currently 7-0 for the season.

Hear more about Hayes’ journey both mentally and physically to overcome his setbacks.