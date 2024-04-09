Services set for teen killed in avalanche | Eclipse glasses donation | Hobson Oak beer

Funeral services set for Naperville teen killed in avalanche

Visitation and funeral services will be held this week for Aleksas Beiga, 15, a Naperville Central High School student who died in an avalanche in Switzerland earlier this month.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Lithuanian Catholic Mission Church, located at 14911 E 127th Street, Lemont. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at the Lithuanian National Cemetery in Justice, Il.

A live stream of the funeral will be provided, beginning 10 minutes before the service starts.

Naperville-area residents gather for solar eclipse viewing

Yesterday, eyes were turned to the skies to catch a view of the solar eclipse.

NCTV17 headed out to Whalon Lake and a couple of local schools for viewing parties. See a bit of what the public saw along with their reactions upon taking in this real-life science lesson.

What you can do with your solar eclipse glasses

As the next solar eclipse in parts of the U.S. won’t be until 2044, here’s what you can do with your eclipse glasses

The Jurica-Suchy Nature Museum at Benedictine University is collecting undamaged glasses for children in Latin America to use in the August 2024 eclipse. You can drop them off during museum hours until April 30.

Warby Parker, located at 140 W. Jefferson Ave. is also collecting undamaged glasses for children in Latin America. You can drop off glasses at Warby Parker locations across Illinois through April 30.

Hobson Oak White Peach Wood IPA honors legacy of local landmark

The Hobson Oak, a longtime local landmark, was taken down in 2016, but its legacy continues…most recently in the form of a new brew.

The Hobson Oak White Peach Wood IPA, is the fourth beer to be created from the historic oak tree.

Learn more about the beer, and how long it’s available.

Inaugural Build a Bouquet event on Mother’s Day Weekend in downtown Naperville

Tickets go on sale at noon today for Downtown Naperville’s inaugural Build a Bouquet event, geared to pamper moms.

On Saturday, May 11, participants are invited to stroll through a number of downtown businesses and build a bouquet for mom along the way, ahead of Mother’s Day on May 12. Mom can attend with her family, as she picks up treats and gifts along the way while collecting the elements for her bouquet. Start times will be staggered, starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Downtown Naperville website. Participants only have to buy one ticket, for mom.

A salary bump for non-union employees at IPSD 204

Most of the Indian Prairie School District 204 employees not represented by a collective bargaining agreement will be privy to a 5.5% salary increase as contract renewals are awarded for the 2024-25 school year.

The board of education on Monday approved the increase, which will apply to professionals assuming a range of positions. Among them: occupational therapists, physical therapists, registered nurses, administrative assistants and business support staff.

Naperville Responds for Veterans Strength and Honor Luncheon

Naperville Responds for Veterans will host its annual “Strength and Honor” Luncheon on Wednesday, April 17 at Bobaks Signate Events in Woodridge.

The annual event honors and gives thanks to veterans. Check-in starts at 11 a.m. with lunch served at noon. 30-year U.S. Navy veteran Dr. Ralph “Croker” Jones will speak at the luncheon about his time as medical director in the Middle East and as the Director of Surgical Services for Operation Nobel Eagle over 9-11.

Guests are requested to RSVP by April 10.