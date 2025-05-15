Severe weather possible today | Heinen’s progress | Naperville artist honored

Severe weather possible later today for Naperville area

Forecasters are advising all to be weather aware today, with the potential for severe weather in Naperville and the surrounding areas this afternoon.

The National Weather Service warns that multiple hazards are possible between the 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. time frame, including scattered severe thunderstorms, destructive hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. The Naperville area is labeled a “3” on a scale of five for severe weather threat level.

The NWS advises having multiple ways to receive alerts, and to have a plan in place if you need to take cover.

The other weather headline today: the heat. Temperatures could climb up to 91 degrees.

New grocer Heinen’s projecting late summer opening in Naperville

The newest store to join the Naperville grocery lineup is under construction, with plans to open late this summer or early fall.

Heinen’s Grocery Store is building a new facility at Chicago Avenue and Olesen Drive, in the Eagle Crest shopping center, where a Butera Market used to be the anchor.

Learn more about what you’ll find inside.

64-unit townhome development approved

The Northwoods of Naperville, a 64-unit townhome development first announced in February, was given a final set of approvals, including rezoned land, at a Naperville City Council meeting Tuesday, May 6.

M/I Homes, the developer behind the project, is planning to redevelop a 12.18-acre property at 1151 E. Warrenville Road that currently is the site of a 3-story, 68,000-square-foot vacant office building. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association had occupied a majority of the vacant office building, but has since relocated to a smaller footprint at 1120 E. Diehl Road.

M/I is proposing two distinct products within the Northwoods development — one being two-story units with front-load garages and the other being three-story units with rear-load garages.

Naperville artist Rich Lo honored during AAPI Heritage Month proclamation

Rich Lo, a Naperville-based artist, was recognized at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting for his various public art contributions by way of a proclamation.

The recognition came in conjunction with honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Find out more about Lo’s contributions, including his upcoming summer public art project.

Cop on a Rooftop event on Friday

Keep an eye up high on Friday, May 15, as you might catch a glimpse of an officer standing atop a Dunkin’ Donuts roof.

It’s all part of the annual Cop on a Rooftop event, a chance to raise funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which precedes the Special Olympics. Locally, the Naperville Police Department will be taking part atop the Dunkin’ at 1580 W. Ogden Avenue from 5:30 a.m. to about 11 a.m., with the Naperville Park District Police on the roof at the Dunkin’ at 1991 Brookdale Road from 5 a.m. to noon.

Anyone who donates, whether directly or by purchasing LETR merchandise, will get a coupon for a free donut. This is the 22nd year for the event.