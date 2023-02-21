Smokeshow BBQ | Naperville 3rd Most Affordable Safe City | Kindness Counts Challenge

Smokeshow BBQ opening this week in downtown Naperville

Smokeshow BBQ will be opening in downtown Naperville this week on Thursday, February 23.

The new barbecue-style restaurant is another offering from Scott Harris Hospitality. The southern rock-inspired eatery will be serving up a variety of smoked meats, with sandwiches, platters, and cocktails aplenty. Starting later in March, there will also be live music all day on Saturdays.

Smokeshow BBQ can be found at 22 East Chicago Ave.

Naperville Third Most Affordable Safe City in U.S.

According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Naperville ranks as the third most affordable safe city, and 14th safest city in the U.S.

200 of the largest cities in the country were looked at for the listing. Taken into account when determining the rankings were property crime, violent crime, drug poisoning mortality rate, vehicular mortality rate, and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking.

The top 35 within those rankings were then looked at for affordability, considering the median annual housing costs as a percentage of the median household income. For Naperville, that number was 17.57%.

Cary, North Carolina ranked at No. 1 for most affordable safe city in the country.

$18K in scholarships for Edward Hospital employees

Nine Edward Hospital employees pursuing a degree or advanced degree in nursing were each awarded $2,000 in scholarships, thanks to the Edward Foundation.

Two Naperville residents, Sandi Darnell and John Walwer, both registered nurses, were among those to receive the honor. All nine scholarship winners were recognized on Feb. 16 in a ceremony at the hospital.

The Edward Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising branch of Edward Hospital. To date, it has raised more than $57 million to support the hospital.

Naperville VFW Benefit Plant Sale

The 22nd Annual VFW Benefit Plant Sale is now in progress. Order forms are available online for download with a listing of all the available plants, flowers, herbs, vegetables and specialty grasses for sale.

Once filled out, forms can be dropped off at the Judd Kendall VFW at 908 Jackson Ave., or mailed in with a check. All orders must be in by April 1. Proceeds go to support the mission of the VFW.

Kindness Counts Challenge now underway

The Kindness Counts Challenge, an initiative of the Collaborative Youth Team (CYT), is now underway.

CYT hopes to collect 500 stories about random or purposeful acts of kindness within the community. The hope is to reach or even surpass that goal by the end of March. Participants can also share what kindness means to them.

The CYT is a coalition of 36 youth-serving organizations which works toward improving the well-being of kids and families in DuPage and Will counties. It’s supported by KidsMatter.

Those interested in taking part in the Kindness Counts Challenge may do so through the KidsMatter website. Also on that site are downloadable graphics allowing the public to share stories of kindness on their own social media networks, to keep the kindness campaign going.