Snowfall in Naperville | Bubble Bash | NCC football accolades

Will Naperville have a white Christmas?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Naperville. The city got nearly four inches of snow over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS predicts more wintery weather in the area throughout the morning, with possible snowfall amounts of up to one inch, and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

However, the chance for a white Christmas in Naperville is not looking too promising. The NWS considers the holiday a “white Christmas” when there is at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Next week, little to no precipitation and highs above 32 degrees are predicted.

Early NYE celebration at the DuPage Children’s Museum’s Bubble Bash

The DuPage Children’s Museum is celebrating New Year’s Eve with its 22nd annual Bubble Bash, a family-friendly event.

The Bubble Bash will feature all the fun the museum has to offer, special activities like firework art, live music, and an interactive photo booth. There’s also a special early countdown to noon with a choice of bubbles, confetti, and a quiet countdown option.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Ticket information is available on the museum’s website.

Community Job Fair set for Jan. 4

The Naperville Park District and KidsMatter will co-host a Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive. The free event is open to job seekers of all ages — from high school students to senior adults.

In addition to learning about local job opportunities, participants will have an opportunity to take part in mock interviews and have a professional review their resume.

Counselor honored by state association

Carina Martino, a guidance counselor at Madison Junior High School in Naperville School District 203 (D203), has been named a 2024 Counselor of the Year Honoree by the Illinois School Counselor Association.

The recognition is based on Martino’s dedication, passion, and impact on students’ lives.

Ballfield improvements at Nike Sports Complex

At its latest meeting, the Naperville Park Board approved an agreement with Naperville Little League Baseball that will help pave the way for ballfield improvements at the Nike Sports Complex.

The agreement outlines plans to transition two fields within the sports complex to synthetic turf fields.

The league has indicated a willingness to donate $200,000 toward the ballfield improvements. The district is also seeking an open space lands acquisition and development grant to help fund the total project cost, which is an estimated $300,000.

Post-season accolades continue to pour in for North Central College football

North Central College quarterback Luke Lehnen was named the inaugural Associated Press Division III Offensive Player of the Year. Fellow NCC teammates Sam Pryor and Jeske Maples, both offensive linemen, were also named AP All-Americans.

Lehnen was also named one of five finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy. The Cardinals will host the Susquehanna River Hawks in the NCAA semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Learn more about standouts from North Central’s stellar season.

Happy holidays from NCTV17!

Happy holidays from Naperville Community Television! We’ll be taking a break from our regular daily news updates through New Year’s, returning on Monday, Jan. 6.