Post season accolades continue to pour in for North Central College football

Days after punching their ticket to the NCAA Division III semifinals for a fifth consecutive season, several members of the North Central College football team have been recognized for their outstanding play on the field this fall.

Luke Lehnen is a Gagliardi Trophy Finalist once again

Cardinals quarterback Luke Lehnen was named one of five Gagliardi Trophy finalists for a second consecutive season. The 2023 Gagliardi winner leads the nation in passing efficiency (205.4) and has thrown for 2,685 yards and 36 touchdowns. The graduate student has also run for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Lehnen also holds the NCAA record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass (57) and career touchdowns responsible for (203).

Other finalists are Cortland (New York) quarterback Zac Boyes, Illinois College quarterback Destin Chance, Carnegie Mellon University (Pennsylvania) linebacker Robert Coury, and Saint John’s quarterback Aaron Syverson. Lehnen is the only finalist still playing in the Division III playoffs.

The 2024 Gagliardi Trophy winner will be revealed on D3football.com on the evening of Friday, January 3rd prior to the Division III championship game, the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, on January 5th at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Lehnen, Sam Pryor, and Jeske Maples honored by the AP

In addition to being named a Gagliardi finalist, Lehnen was also named the inaugural Division III Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. The record breaking signal caller was also named a First Team All-American by the AP.

“One of my friends, Calvin Lavery, sent it in one of our group chats and was like being funny, but also congratulating me,” said Luke Lehnen. “So I didn’t even see it until he said something. But it was really cool to see that, especially after last year when I was named second team with the AP.”

Lehnen was also a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, attending the award ceremony in Las Vegas in early December, which was eventually won by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Senior right guard Sam Pryor was also named to the AP All-American First Team. The CCIW Offensive Lineman of the Year was also given All-American honors by the AFCA. Senior left tackle Jeske Maples was named a Second Team AP All-American.

Lehnen, Pryor and Maples helped the Cardinals finish second in Division III in total offense and scoring offense, and fourth in passing efficiency in 2024.

John Sullivan nominated for Harris Award

The defense has played a major role in the success for NCC on the field this season. Defensive tackle John Sullivan has enjoyed a breakout junior season, earning First Team All-CCIW honors and a nomination for the Cliff Harris Award. The annual award is given to the best defensive players at the NCAA Division II and Division III and NAIA levels.

Sullivan was named the Region V nominee during a season where he leads the Cardinals in tackles for loss (15.5) and quarterback sacks (6) while ranking second on the roster in tackles (60).

NCC looks to punch a ticket to a fifth consecutive Stagg Bowl

The 13-0 Cardinals host 12-1 Susquehanna University (Pennsylvania) on Saturday, December 21st in a national semifinal. The River Hawks defeated Bethel University in the final minute 24-21 in the quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium. The winner will face the winner of Mount Union on Johns Hopkins in the Stagg Bowl on Sunday, January 5th.

The game will feature an exclusive live video broadcast on ESPN+ and live audio broadcast from 89.1-FM WONC.