Solar panels at IPSD 204 schools | Warmer winter predicted | Rotary Club coat drive

IPSD 204 considering solar panels at two more schools

Indian Prairie School District 204 may pursue new solar panels atop two more of its buildings to create electricity and lower energy costs.

The district is already installing solar panels at five schools. Now two more — the Birkett Center building near Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville and White Eagle Elementary in Aurora — are being considered.

Read more about the discussion behind installing solar panels at those schools.

Historic El Niño could bring a warmer Midwest winter

A forecasted historic El Niño could lead to a warmer-than-average winter season for the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service’s Winter 2026-27 Outlook in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Read more about what experts are predicting.

DuPage trade expo showcases career opportunities and craftsmanship

PowerForward DuPage hosted its annual Trade Apprenticeship Expo last Thursday, bringing in about 600 students, parents, teachers and administrators to IBEW Local 701 to learn about trade apprenticeship opportunities.

See why careers in the trades are garnering interest.

Rotary Club of Naperville hosts Homeless Veteran Coat Drive through Oct. 28

The Rotary Club of Naperville is currently collecting winter coats for its Homeless Veterans Coat Drive through Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The club is seeking new or good-condition men’s coats in sizes large to XXXL, which will be used to keep homeless veterans warm in the Chicago area.

Drop-off box locations include Casey’s Foods, Naperville School District 203 administration offices, Naper Settlement, and the Naperville Public Libraries. A full list of drop-off spots can be found on the club’s Facebook page.

Naper Settlement launches ‘Family Spooktacular’ event for seasonal fun

Naper Settlement is launching a new Halloween event for its younger visitors.

The ‘Family Spooktacular’ will run Oct. 24-25 and includes trick-or-treating across Naper Settlement’s 13-acre property, live music, food trucks, themed inflatables and a “fright-free” haunted house.

Learn more about what to expect at the new event.