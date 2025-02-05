Spring opening for Block 59 eateries | Winter Weather Advisory | New Naperville North principal

Three eateries opening this spring at Naperville’s new Block 59

Progress is being made at the highly anticipated restaurant and entertainment district, Block 59, in Naperville as it gears up for its grand opening this year.

Set to open this spring are Shake Shack, Stan’s Donuts, and The Cheesecake Factory, according to Rich Dippolito, vice president of redevelopment for Brixmor.

Take a look at the latest progress on the site and find out what other eateries are opening in the future.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect this evening in Naperville

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Naperville and surrounding areas from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected, with total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch. The NWS advises using caution while traveling, as roads may become slick and hazardous. They added that power outages are also possible.

New Naperville North High School principal

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved the appointment of Jay Wachtel as the next principal of Naperville North High School at Monday’s school board meeting.

Wachtel has been serving in the position on an interim basis. He has also worked within Naperville North for 23 years in various roles, including business teacher, Career and Technical Education (CTE) department chair, and assistant principal.

Honors for IPSD 204 students and principal

An Aurora church recently honored a principal and three students from Indian Prairie School District 204 for their outstanding commitment to service and impactful contributions.

Cathedral of Grace St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church honored Neuqua Valley High School sophomore Isaiah Strange, Waubonsie Valley High School junior Bryan Mann, and Metea Valley High School senior Caleb Hoskins with the Martin Luther King Jr. Character Award during the 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The award recognizes these students’ commitment to service at their schools and in the community.

The church also honored Jason Stipp, Waubonsie Valley High School principal, with the Agape Award for his years of meaningful contributions to students’ lives.

Final weeks for “Of the Earth” exhibit at The Morton Arboretum

Visitors to The Morton Arboretum have until Saturday, March 1, to experience the “Of the Earth” exhibit before it closes at the end of February.

The exhibit showcases five exclusive large-scale sculptures created by Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska. It explores the artist’s philosophy that “We are nature,” to remind viewers that everything in life comes from the same elements that form the natural world.

The sculptures were crafted using reclaimed and pruned tree branches, along with other natural materials from the arboretum. The exhibit is included with general admission to The Morton Arboretum.