Spring opening for 3 eateries at Naperville’s new Block 59 

Progress is being made at Naperville’s highly anticipated restaurant and entertainment district, Block 59, as it gears up for its grand opening this year.

“So the site work is mostly complete for the western side. We have four buildings that are coming up out of the ground. We have two that foundations are starting. So you see a lot of progress coming in the spring,” said Rich Dippolito, Vice President of Redevelopment for Brixmor.

Several new businesses opening this year at Block 59

Businesses currently open at Block 59 include Hollywood Palms Cinema, Lazy Dog Restaurant, and Walter E. Smithe, with several eateries soon to follow.

“In the springtime, we hope to open Shake Shack, Stan’s Donuts, and The Cheesecake Factory. Then in the summertime, we’re looking to open Piccolo Buco [and] First Watch, and then in the fall, a whole host of other tenants will follow,” said Dippolito.

Joining Block 59 this fall will be Yard House and a fast-casual multi-tenant building featuring Velvet Taco, Fresh Fin, and Crisp & Green. Ruth’s Chris Steak House is expected to open in the spring of 2026.

Dippolito said Block 59 is currently 80% leased, with two remaining spots available near the event plaza.

“The grand opening is going to be in the fall [of 2025], so we’re hoping to have all of the site work done, we’ll have the event plaza open, most of the buildings will be built, and then some more will be coming online after that. So we’re hoping that by the spring of [2026], we’ll be completely done and everything will be open and operating,” said Dippolito.

A highly anticipated project coming to Naperville

Crews began demolishing the property at Route 59 and Aurora Ave. in June 2024, with construction starting this year. Though the physical work began last year, the concept for Block 59 dates back seven years. It was initially put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic before being revived four years ago.

As completion of the 91,000-square-foot project nears, Dippolito said he’s excited about opening a new space where people can spend an entire day.

“We really want to be the center of the community. We want people to come and enjoy it, and for it to be space for the whole city of Naperville to enjoy,” said Dippolito.

