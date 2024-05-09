State of the City | Candace Parker | DCM leader receives lifetime achievement award

Naperville mayor delivers State of the City Address

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli delivered his first State of the City address on Wednesday.

The speech’s theme was “The Big Lift,” as Wehrli referenced the 1981 creation of the Riverwalk and Webster Street Bridge. And, how if something goes wrong people working together to solve the problem never give up.

The mayor covered several topics throughout the speech. They included economic growth, such as the planned Block 59 business district, public utility upgrades, including a new disinfection system at the city’s water treatment plant, and public safety improvements, such as four new policemen working full-time in the downtown area.

The full story on Wehrli’s State of the City will be available later today and the program in its entirety will be available on Friday at nctv17.org.

Candace Parker becomes new president of women’s basketball for Adidas

Naperville Central graduate Candace Parker, who announced her retirement from professional basketball in late April, has already found her next role. The two-time WNBA MVP is the new president of Women’s Basketball for Adidas, where she will oversee women’s basketball products for the company.

Parker won her third WNBA Championship with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023, but a lingering foot injury forced her to miss the postseason and contributed to her retirement decision.

DuPage Children’s Museum leader receives lifetime achievement award

DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) President and CEO Andrea Ingram received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Council on Science and Technology (C2ST). Ingram was given the award on May 2 at the organization’s Science in the City Gala.

C2ST’s Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to leaders of organizations that have advocated for STEM initiatives, conveyed principles of science and technology to the public, and promoted literary and science through their programs. Ingram received the award for creating authentic learning experiences for children and families.

Ingram has served as the DCM’s President and CEO since 2019. She spent the previous 13 years as the Vice President of Education at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry.

Naperville police and other agencies taking part in Route 59 safety initiative Thursday

The Naperville Police Department will be joining other Northern Illinois law enforcement agencies today, May 9, for a traffic safety initiative along Route 59.

Police departments from the area of Route 59 that runs from Lake County to Will County will be putting an extra focus on distracted driving, speeding, and seat restraint violations.

Learn more about the initiative and the agencies taking part.

Fourteen new buses for Naperville School District 203

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education on Monday approved the purchase of 14 new buses for the upcoming 2024-25 school year to replace some of the existing ones in the aging fleet.

Four of the 14 buses will be electric-powered, while the remaining 10 will be diesel. The board’s vote was based on an anticipated $2.88 million purchase price for the combined 14 buses. A portion of the cost will be defrayed once the existing buses are traded in.

Council approves Fredenhagen Park fountain repairs

The Naperville City Council approved a repair bid on the Exchange Club Memories Fountain at Fredenhagen Park. The decision came through a 6-3 affirmative vote at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The project will cost the city $423,600, plus a 5% contingency, and will be completed by Crossroad Construction. Council members who voted against the bid cited the 36% increase from the engineer’s estimate to the price proposed by Crossroad.

The fountain has been shut down since 2022 due to significant leaking.