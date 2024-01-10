Stolen car, trespassing arrest | Macarena Tapas closing | Indoor sidewalk sales

Man with gun charged with possession of stolen vehicle, trespassing in apartment

A Hanover Park man was arrested on Saturday after authorities say he allegedly fled a stolen vehicle he was in and then entered a Naperville apartment, then showing residents a handgun. Find out more about the incident.

Macarena Tapas to close Jan. 27

After 17 years in business, Macarena Tapas in Naperville is closing down.

The Spanish small-plate-focused restaurant, located at 618 S. Rt. 59, #120, announced on social media that it will close on Jan. 27. The business is shutting down as the owner was unable to come to an acceptable agreement on the lease with the landlord.

In the post, the business thanked “clients, friends, and our community” along with family members for their support over the years.

NILA holds World Peace Day interfaith service

On Sunday, Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association (NILA) held its 19th annual World Peace Day interfaith service at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall. Take a look at the celebration, featuring performances from many faiths.

West Suburban Irish seeks nominees for “the Nonnies”

West Suburban Irish is seeking nominees for its Nora Moran Marovich Award, also known as “the Nonnies.”

The Nonnies are given to area high school juniors and seniors with an Irish heritage or tie to the Irish community who have shown a commitment to community service. They are named after Nora Moran Marovich, better known as Nonnie, who was a founding member of West Suburban Irish.

There will be two scholarships of $2,500 given this year, to be used for higher education at a 2- or 4-year college or a trade school. Full eligibility information along with an application is available on the West Suburban Irish website. Applications are due March 1.

Downtown Naperville Indoor Sidewalk Sales this weekend

Downtown Naperville will be holding “The Great Indoor Sidewalk Sales” from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15.

Shoppers are invited to head downtown where at least 30 different businesses will be offering up deals. The annual event gives merchants a chance to cut their winter prices and move some merchandise as they gear up for the new spring fashions and products.

A list of participating stores can be found on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.