Street racing charges | DT Naperville sidewalk sales | BrightSide park performances

Two men charged after alleged street race leaves two hospitalized

Two men are facing illegal street racing charges after allegedly causing a crash in Naperville in April that left two passengers in one of the vehicles hospitalized with serious injuries.

18-year-old Jadon Ramirez and 23-year-old Sahil Chauhan have each been charged with one count of aggravated street racing and one count of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

Downtown Naperville Summer Sidewalk Sales kick off tomorrow

Naperville’s annual Downtown Summer Sidewalk Sales return this week from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13. From fashion and accessories to food, downtown visitors will be able to check out deals from more than 25 businesses, with both outdoor and indoor sales.

Grant supporting new activity buses for IPSD 204

Funding from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grant is allowing Indian Prairie School District 204 to buy three new multifunctional activity buses with wheelchair lifts.

The school board recently allocated $305,097 in IDEA grant funding to buy the new buses. The district is securing the vehicles through the State of Illinois Joint Purchasing Program.

BrightSide Theatre free summer concerts kick off at Naperville parks

BrightSide Theatre is kicking off its Summer in the Parks performances in Naperville this week.

In partnership with the Naperville Park District, the group is presenting its first installment of its “Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue” concert series at the 95th Street Community Plaza on Thursday, July 10.

Naperbrook Golf Course hosts the 2025 Naperville Junior Amateur Tournament

Over 100 youth golfers competing in seven flights hit the links for the annual Naperville Junior Golf Amateur at Naperbrook Golf Course on Monday morning.

