BrightSide Theatre free summer concerts kick off at Naperville parks

BrightSide Theatre is kicking off its Summer in the Parks performances in Naperville this week.

In partnership with the Naperville Park District, the group is presenting its first installment of its “Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue” concert series at the 95th Street Community Plaza, Wagner Family Pavilion, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, on Thursday, July 10, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More about the BrightSide Theatre “Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue” series

Each performance in the series is an hour long and will feature popular and comedic songs from Broadway musicals, including “Wicked,” “Mamma Mia,” “Hamilton,” and more.

Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the performances. The concert series is free and open to the community, with shows taking place at several parks in Naperville.

Additional performances include:

Wednesday, July 16, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Millennium Carillon Amphitheatre, 443 Aurora Ave.

Wednesday, July 23, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Westglen Park, 1560 Westglen Dr.

Thursday, August 7, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Country Lakes, 1835 N. Aurora Rd.

Sunday, August 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Ave.

