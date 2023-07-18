Student participation in D203 meetings | Golfer Lisa Copeland | Ron Keller concert

Student participation in D203 Board of Education meetings

High school students could have a larger role in Naperville School District 203’s board of education meetings this fall, based on a proposed policy amendment introduced Monday.

The board had a preliminary reading of an amended policy on board member qualifications. The amendment, which will be voted on in August, entails bringing several students from Naperville Central and North into the fold.

According to D203 administrators, the goal is to amplify student voices and give a small group of representatives an opportunity to weigh in on policy issues taken up throughout the school year. Students would not vote on any agenda items and would not participate in closed-session meetings.

New principal at McCarty Elementary School

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, the board approved Sherry Fredericks as the new principal of McCarty Elementary School.

Fredericks most recently served as the assistant principal of Granger Middle School. She takes over as principal of McCarty Elementary School from Kevin Schnable.

Schnable will take over as principal of Fischer Middle School from Jennifer Nonnemacher.

Lisa Copeland in Women’s Western Amateur golf tournament

The 123rd Women’s Western Amateur tees off at White Eagle Golf Club today. Over 100 amateur golfers worldwide will be competing in the prestigious four-day event that concludes on Saturday.

One of the top junior golfers in the country is Naperville native Lisa Copeland, who will be competing in the tournament.

Registration available for the 26th Annual Rotary Ride

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is holding its 26th annual Rotary Ride on Sunday, August 13 at Commissioners Park, located at 3704 111 St.

The Ride has 21, 41, and 62-mile routes for cyclists of all skill levels. The various routes will start between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Helmets are required for all riders.

Kids and families are invited to take part in the Family Fun Loop. The 1.4-mile loop can be completed by foot, or by riding anything with nonmotorized wheels. Registration is $15 per family.

Registration is currently $40 per person, but it increases to $50 starting August 1. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sunrise Rotary’s initiatives both locally and internationally.

For more information on the event, or to register, visit the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise’s website.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s concert honoring Ron Keller on July 22

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra is hosting “Strike up the Band” on Saturday, July 22 to celebrate Ron Keller, the longtime director of the Naperville Municipal Band, who plans to retire this August.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Naperville Community Concert Center in Central Park, located at 104 E. Benton Ave.

For more information on the concert, visit the DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s website.