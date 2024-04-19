Succulent Seafood new location | New Indian eatery | United to SHARE concert

Succulent Seafood moving to new location

Longtime Naperville business Succulent Seafood is moving to a new location, after closing up shop at its spot at 129 W. Gartner Rd. in January.

The fresh seafood-selling business will soon be found at the Hawthorne Square Plaza at 1807 S. Washington St. The new location will offer a similar selection of fresh seafood, but will not have a kitchen, though some grab-and-go options will still be available. No official opening date has been set.

Photo courtesy: John O’Connell

Desi Chowrastha coming to south Naperville

Meanwhile on the south side of Naperville, a new Indian eatery will be coming to Naperville Crossings.

Desi Chowrastha will be moving in to 2775 Showplace Dr., Suite 107A. According to the company’s website, the business “gives attention to the diversified food and culture of various cities in India.”

Desi Chowrastha has locations in several states, but this would be its first in Illinois. No opening date has been released.

14 new school buses proposed for District 203

Naperville School District 203’s Board of Education on Monday had a preliminary discussion of swapping out 14 aging buses within its fleet for the upcoming school year. Ten of the new buses would be diesel-powered, under the proposal, while the other four would be electric.

District officials have presented a total $2.9 million quote for the new bus purchases. A vote on the expenditure could take place at the next board meeting on May 6.

A new residential duplex project

On Wednesday, Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to the city council on the construction of two residential duplexes on a residential parcel at 241 N. West St.

Petitioner West Street Executive Homes presented plans for the project — creating four total rental units — on the 16,906-square-foot property at Spring and West streets. The duplexes, according to the petitioner, would be designed with materials to match the surrounding area and have monthly rents of $3,000 to $3,500.

A single-family home is currently situated on the property and will be razed, according to the plans. The petitioner has indicated the existing home is beyond its useful life.

Naperville Men’s Glee Club – United to SHARE concert

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club is performing its United to SHARE concert on Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m.

The event is a collaboration with SHARE, an organization helping those who’ve suffered a miscarriage, stillbirth, or loss of an infant. The “Voices of Hope” style concert will include a choir composed of members of SHARE and the glee club. It aims to help raise awareness and funds for the group’s mission, to support grieving families.

The concert will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Ln. Tickets are available online, or may be purchased at the door.

Million Bazillion Live! comes to Kennedy Jr. High School

Kennedy Junior High students were treated to financial fun during the Million Bazillion Live! “Who Wants to be a Bazillionaire?” event earlier tis month.

The live game show had students answering trivia questions about financial literacy, racking up points throughout the event.

Take a look at some of the action as the students upped their financial savvy.

Weekend weather outlook

Friday will be a sunny, breezy day, with wind gusts of up to 35 mph, and a high temperature of 54 degrees. Saturday will see more clouds, with a high of 50. There’s the possibility of some patchy frost tonight, with a higher risk for Saturday night.

Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 56 degrees.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.