Million Bazillion Live! comes to Kennedy Junior High School

Kennedy Junior High students were treated to financial fun during the Million Bazillion Live! “Who Wants to be a Bazillionaire?” event on April 5.

What is Million Bazillion Live?

“It’s a live game show. We’re coming to 60 different schools all throughout the country presenting an educational and fun game show all about financial literacy,” said Kane Prestenback, host of Million Bazillion Live! “Who Wants to be a Bazillionaire?”.

Six students were selected to participate in the game show. They were split into two teams, while the rest of the students were divided to cheer for either the blue or yellow team.

The teams played games and answered trivia questions about financial literacy, racking up points throughout the event.

Games were: Risk vs. Reward where students were taught about money management, Past, Present, or Future where they learned about inflation, and Bringing Home the Bacon, where students were taught about savings account interest.

“We introduced these concepts at a very basic level so that they can really start to understand these so that by the time they’re in high school, they’ll have a little bit of an idea of what they can do with that money,” said Prestenback.

A fun-filled experience for Kennedy Junior High

In the end, the blue team came out victorious and got to play the bonus challenge. Their reward? Getting to pie the school’s assistant principal, Mr. White

“It was an iffy situation. I regretted it, but at the same time, I loved it because of everyone’s reaction,” said Shavi, a student participant from the blue team.

Not only was it a fun-filled experience for the students but also a life-learning lesson for the future.

“I do think I learned a lot from the event. I learned stuff about inflation that I didn’t know before, and I learned what the ATM was called,” said Adi, a student participant from the yellow team.

The event was inspired by the Million Bazillion Podcast from Marketplace and presented by Greenlight. Kennedy Junior High School was one of 60 schools nationwide selected to take part in the program.

