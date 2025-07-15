Suspected drowning victim ID’d | D203 transportation facility | 100-mile swim challenge completer

Streamwood man ID’d as suspected drowning victim at Naperville’s Centennial Beach

A Streamwood man has been identified as the man who died Thursday after being found unresponsive at Centennial Beach in Naperville.

27-year-old Manuel Jose Rosales Yajure was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was pulled from the water shortly after 6 p.m. His family has hired an attorney who is looking into the response by the lifeguards.

Learn more about Yajure and his family’s concerns.

District 203 considering use of surplus funds for transportation facility

Naperville School District 203 officials are considering allocating what has been deemed surplus cash in the fund balance reserves toward a new transportation facility that would house bus operations long-term.

Find out more about what that surplus is and Naperville 203’s plans for the new transportation facility.

Naperville applies federal CDBG funds toward housing help, ADA access

In the past year, the City of Naperville received $551,012 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, which will be added to an ongoing pool of money used for targeted programs that bolster economic development and assist low- to moderate-income people.

Learn more about some of the local nonprofits who’ve received some of those funds, and what they’ll be used for.

County Board awards funds to Naperville organization

The DuPage County Board authorized a $10,000 contribution to the Naperville-based organization Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs at its meeting Tuesday, July 8.

According to application materials, ALMAS representatives plan to use the funds in several ways, including mental health resources, youth leadership and delinquency prevention, and efforts to bolster public engagement within the Latino community.

The $10,000 allocation is part of a package of grants from the county for the member initiatives program that was implemented as a part the county’s fiscal year 2025 budget. Each board member has a pool of money to allocate toward specific programs within the county. Board member Saba Haider, representing District 5, made the request on behalf of ALMAS.

Naperville’s Greg Fyksen completes YMCA 100 Mile Swim Club Challenge in 94 days

At 72 years young, one Naperville resident swam 100 miles in under 100 days at the Naperville Fry Family YMCA.

Greg Fyksen is the first and only swimmer so far to accomplish the challenge set up as part of the Y’s 100 Mile Swim Club.

Hear from Fyksen about what it was like to take on the challenge.