Teen charged with loaded gun possession | Washington St. Bridge progress | Naperville man on ‘The Snake’

Naperville teen charged with possession of loaded gun during ‘teen takeover’

A 14-year-old male from Naperville has been charged with possessing a loaded semiautomatic gun during a “teen takeover” event over the weekend.

He appeared at a detention hearing on Monday, where he was released on home detention with electronic monitoring.

Learn more about the arrest.

Progress on the Washington Street Bridge project

Work continues on the Washington Street Bridge project with all four lanes of traffic expected to be open by July 4, according to an online update from the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

The west side lanes are now open, with the sidewalk and lights also completed. Crews have now moved on to finish up needed work on the east side of the bridge.

The DNA says the driveway into Walgreens and JC Licht should be open by the end of June.

Undersheriff to discuss correctional center protocols

Undersheriff Edmond Moore is slated to address the DuPage County Board next month on policies and procedures within the DuPage County Correctional Center. He will discuss new measures put in place in recent years.

County Board Chair Deborah Conroy made the announcement at a DuPage County Board meeting Tuesday, June 10. She indicated Moore’s forthcoming report to the board will be placed on the Tuesday, July 8 meeting agenda.

Last month, the County Board called for a report from the sheriff’s department in response to a recent high-profile settlement. The county agreed to pay the family of Reneyda Aguilar-Hurtado $11 million. Aguilar-Hurtado died in her cell at the correctional center two years ago.

Naperville man hopes to become ‘The Snake’ on new Fox reality show

A Naperville man is competing in the new Fox reality show, “The Snake.”

Derek North, a detective, is one of 15 cast members on the series, in which contestants take part in challenges and try to manipulate their opponents, hoping to become the Snake.

Find out more about the show, which airs Tuesday nights on Fox.

Naperville community honors Juneteenth with annual celebration

Dozens of people gathered at Rotary Hill in Naperville on Saturday for the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration, organized by Naperville Neighbors United.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

Take a look at some of the celebration.