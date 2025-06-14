Naperville man hopes to become ‘The Snake’ on new Fox reality show

A Naperville man is taking part in the new Fox reality show, “The Snake.”

**note – spoilers for first episode follow

Derek North, a detective, is one of 15 cast members on the series, in which contestants take part in challenges and try to manipulate their opponents, hoping to become the Snake.

The last one standing will take home a $100,000 prize.

In a promotional video for the show, North said, “What separates me from a lot of people is I have a good read on someone almost instantly…whether it be [as a] detective or in my life, I’m just constantly information gathering.”

“I think you’re gonna have a hard time finding a competitor that’s better than me at mental toughness and physical toughness,” he added.

Live snake challenge kicks off the series

The show’s first episode aired on Tuesday, June 10. Things kicked off with initial designated leader Mena Samara, a bounty hunter, picking six other competitors for her team, of which North was one.

That group was sent off to enjoy dinner, where players started to size each other up and begin their manipulation strategies.

Though some competitors commented about attractions to others on the show, North said, “I’m sorry, but this isn’t a dating show. I’m here for my wife and baby girl, I’m here to win.”

Meanwhile, the remaining eight players faced a challenge tightly tied to the show’s title…with each putting their hand in a box in front of them, all but one of which contained a live snake.

The group then had to read their competitors’ body language and expressions, as they got a chance to swap boxes, hoping to end up with the lone box that contained a medallion.

Emerging the victor with the medallion at the end was tech manager Kethryn Cavender.

North makes it through first saving ceremony on “The Snake”

Cavender, scoring the title of Snake this time around, won the right to start the saving ceremony, choosing a fellow player to keep. That then set off a chain reaction, with each person chosen then picking someone else to save. Once two players remained, the Snake got to decide which one to send home.

North made it through the first episode, being saved by fellow contestant Pastor Jacob Buchholz.

The competition continues Tuesday nights on Fox this summer, at 8 p.m.

Image courtesy: Fox Broadcasting Company

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!