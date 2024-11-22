Tentative NESPA – D203 agreement | Loaves & Fishes’ Nancy Wiersum retiring | Christmas at Cantigny

Tentative agreement reached between NESPA and District 203

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education and the Naperville Educational Support Professionals Association (NESPA) have come to a tentative agreement for a new contract, according to a joint statement released by the two groups.

NESPA is made up of school support staff such as secretarial and clerical employees, technology support associates, assistants and aides, receptionists, and health technicians. The support union’s most recent contract expired June 30.

The statement notes, “We believe this is a fair and equitable agreement that honors the essential contributions of our educational support professionals and meets the needs of our entire school community.”

The new agreement is for a multiyear contract. The groups have not yet released specifics on the deal as they await union ratification and approval from the school board.

City of Naperville’s tax levy could increase 5.1%

The City of Naperville’s 2024 property tax levy could increase 5.1% in year-over-year comparisons, based on a vote cast at Tuesday’s city council meeting. According to the preliminary figures, the city has publicly noticed an estimated levy of $51.43 million, which is an increase from the finalized 2023 levy of $48.92 million.

Because the threshold of the levy increase exceeds 5%, the council will hold a truth in taxation public hearing at the Dec. 17 meeting, which is required under state statute. The levy amount factors in taxation toward multiple purposes, including general corporate operations, pensions for city police and fire employees, Naper Settlement and the Naperville Public Library. It does not, however, factor in debt service or abatements, which could ultimately lower the percentage increase.

The council will vote on the levy amount after the Dec. 17 hearing, which will provide enough time to submit the figure to county clerks by the Dec. 31 deadline. The final levy amount and accompanying tax rate will be determined this spring, once final equalized assessed valuation figures are known in DuPage and Will counties.

Loaves and Fishes’ Executive VP Nancy Wiersum retiring after 20-year career in friend-raising

Loaves and Fishes Community Services’ Executive Vice President Nancy Wiersum has announced she’s retiring after nearly two decades working in the nonprofit sector.

Wiersum started serving the Naperville area and beyond with Naperville Community Television (NCTV17). She then went on to the Robert Crown Center, then to 360 Youth Services, and finally to Loaves and Fishes, where she’s spent the last eight years.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County hosting seasonal job fair Saturday

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is hosting a seasonal job fair this Saturday, Nov. 23.

Jobseekers can stop by the forest preserve’s headquarters at 3S580 Naperville Road in Wheaton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn more about both paid and volunteer positions that are available, and interview in person for jobs that catch their eye. Offerings include work in community engagement, maintenance and operations, natural resources, camp counseling, and clerical jobs – with opportunities for roles both inside or outdoors.

Those interested can RSVP in advance, though walk-ins are welcome.

Naperville business prepares for Givemas event to support local organizations

A Naperville business is getting in the holiday spirit early with an initiative to support local organizations.

Waident Technology Solutions, 1809 N. Mill St., Suite A, has invited five area groups to pick out items from a stockpile of overstock products free of charge at its inaugural Givemas event on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Christmas at Cantigny begins today

Christmas at Cantigny begins today. The seasonal celebration at Cantigny Park in Wheaton features music-orchestrated light shows and decorations along a half-mile path, a 28-foot Christmas tree, and a holiday shop with poinsettias from the on-site greenhouse.

The park’s historic McCormick House will also be decked out for the holidays, and outside fun can be found on Cantigny’s outdoor ice rink, or rinkside in one of the Cocoa Cabanas.

This year will also include “A Very Taylor Christmas” special light shows most Sundays, spotlighting Taylor Swift songs. Christmas at Cantigny will run from Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 5. For more information about dates, times, and pricing, visit the Cantigny website.

Naperville’s John Poulakidas rises to the national spotlight with Yale Basketball

Every March the NCAA basketball tournament creates a new set of Cinderella-style folk heroes.

In 2024, Neuqua Valley graduate John Poulakidas became one of them, leading 13-seeded Yale to a momentous win over 4-seeded Auburn.

