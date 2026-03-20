Text scam alert | Central teacher recognized | Art of henna

Naperville police warn of text scam under pretense of DMV, Secretary of State

The Naperville Police Department is alerting the public to a text scam in which the perpetrators claim to be from the DMV or the Illinois Secretary of State. Police say they’ve received a couple of calls from residents about such inquiries, where the texters threaten suspension or enforcement.

The Secretary of State’s Office says they do not send texts asking for personal information or payment. Officials say anyone receiving such a message should not click or reply, but instead notify the Secretary of State’s office by sending the message to scamalert@ilsos.gov.

Naperville Park District plans native plant project

A planned native plant restoration and maintenance project within the majority of the Naperville Park District’s managed natural areas is moving forward this spring, following issuance of a contract at a Thursday, March 12, park board meeting.

This year, Bedrock Earthscapes LLC has been awarded a $33,800 contract to restore and maintain native plantings in three-quarters of the natural areas, which are within 37 of the district’s park sites. Woodlands, wetlands, shorelines, and dry prairies are among the landscapes receiving spruce-ups this year.

Bedrock Earthscapes was one of 10 contractors who submitted a bid and responded to the district’s request for proposals.

Naperville Central teacher recognized as CTE Instructor of the Year

Sean Rauen, a veterinary science and agriculture teacher at Naperville Central High School, recently received a regional recognition for his impact in the classroom.

Rauen was named a CTE (Career and Technical Education) Instructor of the Year at a celebratory event hosted by the DuPage Area Occupational Education Systems organization. The Technology Center of DuPage hosted the event, which coincided with CTE Month.

Naperville artist shares joy of henna tradition

The art of henna has been practiced for thousands of years. Here in Naperville, Amita Chitnis has applied the body art on clients ranging from brides to pregnant mothers, even creating head tatttoos for those suffering hair loss from cancer treatment.

Learn more about what henna is, its application, and how it was first used.

Allison Rocha and Andy Bax lead new era for Naperville 203 water polo

This spring, two new coaches are hoping to make a splash as they take over for Hall of Fame coaches on the Naperville Central boys and Naperville North girls water polo teams.

For the Redhawks, former Sandburg girls coach Allison Rocha stands on deck after the retirement of Bill Salentine, while Andy Bax will oversee the Huskies as a familiar face, taking the reins from Andy McWhirter.

Hear from these two new coaches about their hopes for the season.