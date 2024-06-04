The Can opens this summer | D203 receives $1 million EV rebate | Carillon Summer Recital Series

The Can, a bar-only replacement for Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant, plans to open this summer

Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant, which closed in January 2024 after 47 years, is reopening in a different form this summer as a bar-only tavern.

The restaurant’s cantina, known as “The Can,” moves into 634 E. Ogden Ave, replacing Miss Kitty’s Saloon.

District 203 receives $1 million EV rebate

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding Naperville School District 203 a $1 million reimbursement through its 2023 clean bus rebates program, Superintendent Dan Bridges announced at Monday’s board of education meeting.

District 203 purchased four electric vehicle buses for the 2023-24 school year, and is purchasing an additional four EV buses in the upcoming 2024-25 school year through its standard bus replacement program. Bridges indicated the district is in the process of determining if the funds can be applied to prior EV bus purchases or for future ones.

DuPage County Board proclamation honors Naperville tornado relief efforts

On June 1, the DuPage County Board presented a proclamation to Naperville residents Kristy Kennedy, Kelly Dougherty, and Selvi Rajkumar.

The three were recognized for leading a campaign to secure funding and donations to assist Naperville families whose yards were devastated by the June 2021 EF3 tornado.

KidsMatter ribbon cutting and end of the year “School’s Out” event

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m. for the new KidsMatter office at 225 W. Jefferson Ave.

Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to join the annual KidsMatter “School’s Out” end-of-the-year celebration at Lou Malnati’s. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 6, both Lou Malnati’s locations in Naperville will donate a portion of their sales from dine-in, carry-out, and delivery orders to KidsMatter. The organization offers programs that “help build resilient kids who say no to destructive choices and yes to their endless possibilities.”

Dine-in visitors at the Downtown Naperville location can enjoy live performances from local school musicians and Road Show Inc. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Naperville Millennium Carillon Summer Recital Series begins

Starting tonight, Naperville’s Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower will present a nine-week summer recital series, with performances every Tuesday at 7 p.m. from June 4 to August 13. An additional concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 22.

The series will showcase the talents of carillonneurs from Illinois and across the country. There will also be international musicians featured: Wim Ruitenbeek from Nijkerk, Netherlands, and Joanna Stroz from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Weekly Saturday and Sunday recitals have been going on since early April, with Saturdays being held at noon and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Concerts are open to the public, and moonlight tours of the carillon will be available after the Tuesday night recitals.

Photo Courtesy: The Can Pepe’s Cantina on Facebook