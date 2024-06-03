DuPage County Board proclamation honors Naperville tornado relief efforts

Naperville residents Kristy Kennedy, Kelly Dougherty, and Selvei Rajkumar were honored with a proclamation from DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy on June 1, 2024.

The trio helped spearhead a movement to gather funding and donations to help Naperville families whose yards were devastated by the June 2021 EF3 tornado.

Yard debris created hazard not covered by insurance

Though insurance took care of many of the larger repairs, the tornado also drove small particles of glass, metal, and other debris into the ground, creating a hazard for homeowners, their children, and their pets. The restorative yardwork needed was not covered by tornado victims’ insurance plans.

Thanks to the efforts of Kennedy, Dougherty, and Rajkumar, both local and state funding were secured to help with the cleanup. The debris removal began in August of 2023.

DuPage County Board Member Lucy Chang Evans delivers proclamation

DuPage County Board member Lucy Chang Evans delivered the proclamation at Ranch View Elementary School. The surrounding neighborhood was where much of the damage had occurred.

The proclamation read as follows:

WHEREAS, Kristy Kennedy, Kelly Dougherty, and Selvei Rajkumar have personified exceptional dedication and selflessness in spearheading the Naperville Tornado Relief Project, bringing hope and aid to those affected by the June 2021 tornado.

WHERAS their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have directly contributed to the restoration and safety of nearly 80 homes in our community.

WHEREAS their leadership, innovation, and volunteerism have ensured the optimal use of grand funds and private donations, demonstrating an exemplary community service and fiscal responsibility model.

WHEREAS their actions have fortified the community spirit in the Ranchview area, inspiring other to engage in acts of kindness and solidarity.

Now therefore be is resolved that I, Deborah Conroy, Chair of the DuPage County Board, and member of the DuPage County Board do hereby commend and congratulate Kristy Kennedy, Kelly Dougherty, and Selvei Rajkumar, and thank them for their exceptional dedication to this community and express our sincere appreciation for their service. Approved on this first day of June 2024.

Members of the community joined at Ranch View Elementary School

The gym at Ranch View Elementary hosted community members, neighbors, and elected officials to show their support for Kenney, Dougherty, and Rajkumar. Speakers included Evans, State Representative Anne Stava-Murray, and Naperville resident Marc Whirledge.

