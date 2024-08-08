Transit hearing Friday | New use for former DeVry HQ | Naperville Saints Jamboree

Senate transit hearing to be held this Friday in Naperville

The Illinois Senate Transportation Committee will be holding a hearing in Naperville on Friday on the future of public transit. It will take place at Naperville City Hall, 400 S. Eagle St. at 10 a.m.

The hearing is the third in a series taking a look at potential improvements to Metra, Pace, and the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and what’s ahead for all three.

Currently there is proposed legislation to merge the three entities into a single public transit agency. The Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act would create the Metropolitan Mobility Authority, and replace the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA). Riders would pay a universal fare for one pass, no matter which form of transit they choose.

The topic of Friday’s meeting is “the state of transit and how it supports community quality of life.” Future hearings are planned on Aug. 28 for Kane and McHenry counties, and Sept. 18 for the northwest suburbs of Cook County and Lake County, with locations for each to be determined.

A new use for the former DeVry University HQ

A 100,000-square-foot office building at 1200 E. Diehl Road could soon be replaced with a mixed-use project that would intermingle commercial and residential buildings, based on a proposal presented at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The existing building on the 9.5-acre parcel has been vacant since former occupant DeVry University relocated its headquarters. Efforts to find a new use for the existing building have reportedly not been successful.

The redevelopment project, dubbed 1200 Diehl Road Residences, received a favorable recommendation at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and advances to the City Council for a final vote.

Commuter parking lot work to start Friday

The city of Naperville will begin work on several commuter parking lots starting Friday, August 9, performing maintenance repairs to ensure a smoother more durable surface.

This weekend’s work will be done on the Kroehler, 190 E. 5th Avenue; and Parkview lots, as well as on half of the Route 59 and Upper Burlington lots. It will continue through Monday.

Parking will be prohibited in those work areas from Friday at 6 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

Another round of work is scheduled for Aug. 16 through Aug. 19 on the 4th Avenue (Serpentine), Route 59 (north side of the railroad), Upper Burlington, and Water Tower West lots.

Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden to host global botanical event

The Morton Arboretum along with the Chicago Botanic Garden have been chosen to host the 9th Global Botanic Gardens Congress in Chicago in the summer of 2027.

The two were selected by Botanic Gardens Conservation International to host this key gathering for the botanic garden community which is held every three to four years.

Learn more about the focus and goals of the Global Botanic Gardens Congress.

Naperville Saints host third preseason football jamboree this Saturday

The Naperville Saints get set to kick off their 2024 season with the third annual preseason football jamboree on Saturday, August 10.

The event gives 570 kids ages eight to 14 the chance to suit up into their game day gear and get that contact experience under their belt before upcoming regular season games. Games will take place all day at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St.