Two gun-related arrests | Senior of the Year nominations | Remembering Jeanne Buddingh

Two unrelated gun-related arrests in Naperville on same night

Two unrelated gun-related arrests were made in Naperville on Thursday, June 6, with both of the offenders denied pre-trial release at their court dates on Friday.

Both incidents took place shortly after 8 p.m.

Learn more about the two different arrests.

Senior of the Year Award nominations sought

Naperville’s Senior Task Force is now accepting nominations for its Senior of the Year Award.

Each year the group chooses two winners for the award, a male and a female, recognizing those who have made a difference by giving back through community service. Candidates must be 65 or older, and a Naperville resident.

Nomination forms are available online, and must be received by August 31. Winners will be announced during the Naperville City Council meeting on October 15.

Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment starts Tuesday, June 11

The Naperville Park District’s Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment summer series starts tomorrow.

The park district will host a variety of kid-centered performances at either the Naperville Riverwalk or 95th Street Community Plaza on six different Tuesdays throughout the summer: June 11, June 18, June 25, July 2, July 9, and July 16.

Performances start at 11:30 a.m., and run about 45 minutes. A full list of locations and performers can be found on the Naperville Park District website.

Naperville Noon Lions Summer Raffle underway

The Naperville Noon Lions’ annual summer raffle is now underway.

Tickets are on sale for a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize, with $2,000, $1,000, and $500 prizes also up for grabs. Just 5,000 tickets are printed, priced at one for $10, three for $25, seven for $50, and 15 for $100.

The raffle raises funds for the group’s mission to help children from Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, and local senior citizens get vision and hearing care that they may not otherwise be able to afford.

Naperville Noon Lions Club members will be out at various locations throughout the summer selling tickets, which may also be purchased online. The drawing will be held the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Remembering Jeanne Buddingh, well-known Naperville volunteer

Longtime Naperville resident and well-known volunteer Jeanne Buddingh died June 4, at the age of 68.

Jeanne’s family were founding members of Naperville’s St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church parish in 1986. Jeanne would devote much time to the parish, serving as a greeter for more than 35 years, teaching CCD, and organizing many of the church activities as part of the Community Building Commission.

Her volunteerism extended into other groups in the city, having served on the board of directors for Naperville CARES, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Naperville United Way. Jeanne had also been a Riverwalk Commissioner.

She and her husband David were partners both in life and in business, forming Buddingh & Associates. The two were married for 45 years, and had two children.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a funeral at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church on June 13 at 10 a.m.