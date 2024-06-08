Two gun related arrests in Naperville on the same night

Two gun-related arrests were made in Naperville on Thursday, June 6, with both of the offenders denied pre-trial release at their court dates on Friday.

One incident sprang from traffic stop

One of the incidents took place shortly after 8 p.m., during a traffic stop at a Naperville Wendy’s, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

According to authorities, as the car left the restaurant’s parking lot, it allegedly came close to a police vehicle and proceeded with erratic movements. The officer then maneuvered their squad car to get behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop for expired license plates.

While speaking with the driver, the officer heard what sounded like the “slide of a handgun rack.” While waiting for back up the officer approached the individual in the passenger seat, later identified as 19-year-old Joliet resident Tony Thompson. When backup arrived, the officer asked Thompson to exit the vehicle.

Authorities say a Glock 17 9mm handgun with switch capabilities to make it fully automatic was found during a search of the vehicle.

Thompson was charged with one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of possession of a firearm – no FOID, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Second gun related incident in Naperville on the same night

In an unrelated incident that same night, also just after 8:00p.m., Naperville police officers on patrol were traveling behind a vehicle in which the driver was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt. Officers said they heard what sounded like a gunshot come from the vehicle, and allege the car started to “lightly swerve and shake.”

The officers approached the vehicle, and say they saw a cannabis shake on the gearshift and an open bottle of tequila in the rear pocket of the passenger’s seat.

All four occupants were asked out of the vehicle. As the driver, later identified as Naperville resident Trensae Ware, 24, exited, a spent shell casing was allegedly found on his seat.

The vehicle was then searched, and authorities say a loaded .45 caliber firearm was located under the front passenger seat. Officials say the bullets in the gun matched the spent shell casing found in the vehicle.

Near where the driver’s left foot would have been while seated, officers observed a bullet hole entrance, but no exit hole. After testing all occupants for gunshot residue, residue was found only on Ware’s hands.

Ware was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Both Ware and Thompson appeared in court on Friday, where both were denied pre-trial release.

Statements from State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres

“I commend the Naperville Police Department for their efforts on these two cases,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the news release. “Their commitment to public safety is second to none. Once again, their efforts have led to the removal of dangerous weapons from those who are not legally allowed to possess them. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Adam Frahm and Anthony Raimondi for their efforts in securing strong charges against these two defendants.”

“We will continue to proactively patrol our town and work to get those who are illegally in possession of firearms held accountable,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. “I continue to be thankful for the hard work our officers put in on a daily basis and the assistance we receive from State’s Attorney Berlin and his staff.”

