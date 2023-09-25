UAW strike | Edward in top 100 | Marching Redhawks grand champs

UAW strike at Stellantis facility in Naperville

About 100 United Auto Workers (UAW) at the Stellantis warehouse in Naperville are striking, as they joined the over 18,000 General Motors (GM) and Stellantis employees around the country taking part. The distribution centers provide Dodge, Jeep, GM, and Chrysler car parts.

Union representatives seek a 40% increase in pay, equal hourly pay for every UAW employee, cost of living adjustments, and pensions for all workers.

Negotiations will continue between General Motors, Stellantis, and the UAW.

Photo courtesy: UAW Region 4

Naperville’s Edward Hospital named among top 100 hospitals in the nation

Edward Hospital in Naperville has been named among the top 100 hospitals in the nation by Fortune/PINC AI. Read more about how Edward stacks up against other community hospitals in the country.

Paws on the Parkway on Sept. 30

The Naperville Area Humane Society (NAHS) is hosting Paws on the Parkway, a pet fair and adoption event, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the surface lot across from Tap In Pub, 2155 CityGate Ln.

From noon to 4 p.m., pets looking for their forever homes will be available for adoption. The free event will include pet portraits, exhibitors, music, and a raffle, with proceeds benefiting NAHS.

The Naperville Police Department’s K-9 unit and Dog Training Elite will hold demonstrations throughout the afternoon. For more information, visit the Paws on the Parkway event page.

Third annual Naperville Irish Fest at Central Park

West Suburban Irish held its third annual Irish Fest at Naperville’s Central Park on Friday and Saturday. Check out the Irish music, food, and family fun from this weekend in downtown Naperville.

Marching Redhawks named marching band festival grand champions

The Naperville Central High School Marching Redhawks were named grand champions of the 2023 Chicagoland Marching Band Festival. The event took place on Sept. 16 in Wheeling.

The Marching Redhawks placed first in the 3A competition, including high achievement in outstanding drum majors, auxiliary/colorguard, music, and general effect.