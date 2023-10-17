Vigil for Plainfield boy | Local nursing homes ranked | NACC Economic Forecast

Vigil held for 6-year-old Plainfield boy who was stabbed to death

A vigil will be held tonight, Oct.17, for the 6-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his home in Plainfield over the weekend.

Wadea Al-Fayoume was laid to rest yesterday afternoon, with hundreds of people attending the funeral.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is accused of killing Al-Fayoume and seriously wounding the boy’s mother, in an attack that prosecutors say was perpetrated due to the victims being Muslim. Czuba has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, battery, and hate crimes.

Tonight’s vigil will be held at the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, at 24450 W. Renwick Rd. Plainfield, Il. Doors open at 8:15. Parking is limited, so organizers encourage carpooling if possible.

Local nursing homes rank among top 10 in the state

Two local nursing homes have been ranked among the top 10 in Illinois. Find out more about Newsweek Magazine’s third annual rankings and which local organizations made the list.

District 203 enrollment down

Across all 23 buildings and grade levels, enrollment within Naperville School District 203 is down in year-over-year comparisons, according to a report from administrators at Monday’s board of education meeting.

As of Sept. 30, District 203 is reporting 15,557 total students enrolled, which is a decrease of 25 students from the 15,582 enrollees reported on the same date in the 2022-23 school year.

Enrollment in elementary schools overall was up, from 6,971 students in the 2022-23 school year to 6,980 students this school year. Junior high enrollment followed a similar upward trajectory, from 3,562 students in 2022-23 to 3,614 students this school year. High school enrollment dropped from 5,049 students in 2022-23 to 4,963 students this school year.

IPSD 204 high schools considering two new English classes

Two new high school senior English classes were proposed for the 2024-2025 school year at yesterday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting.

The first, Dual Credit English 12 would be a full-year class in which students could earn six credits at the College of DuPage or other Illinois state colleges. The second, Senior Inquiry is a semester-long elective that will have students research a topic of their choice.

Most board members seemed supportive of Senior Inquiry, but some questioned whether the dual credit English course was necessary, as the district already offers AP English. They worried the options might cause confusion.

The proposed classes will be voted on in the November 6 board meeting.

NACC Economic Forecast scheduled for Nov. 9

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) will hold its annual Economic Forecast event on Thursday, November 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Elements at Water Street in Naperville.

Four economic experts will discuss what to expect for the year ahead in 2024. Moderator, Terry Savage, a nationally syndicated financial columnist, will lead the conversation.

On the panel are:

Caroline Harris, Capitol Tax Partners LLP

Curtis Dubay, Chief Economist, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Kurt Rankin, Senior Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group.

Jon Adams, Chief Investment Officer of Calamos Wealth Management

Registration includes light appetizers and an open bar. More information can be found on the NACC website.