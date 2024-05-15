Washington Street Bridge update | Civil complaint coming for DuPage County Clerk | Cop on a Rooftop

Stage two of the Naperville Washington Street Bridge project to start May 21

The second stage of construction on the Washington Street Bridge in downtown Naperville is slated to start on Tuesday, May 21.

All traffic on the structure will soon move to the east side while crews remove and replace the bridge’s west side.

Learn more about this phase of the replacement project, and the temporary traffic shutdown on Washington Street planned next Tuesday.

Civil complaint coming for DuPage County Clerk’s Office after more than $200K in unpaid bills

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office is preparing a civil complaint against the DuPage County Clerk’s Office.

The complaint comes as DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek faces scrutiny from the DuPage County Board about more than $200,000 in unpaid bills and contracts which the board says didn’t go out for competitive bidding. The payment of the invoices in question is being held up, the board says, due to a lack of action by the clerk’s office.

Kaczmarek was not in attendance at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting, where the matter was discussed. Adam Johnson, chief deputy clerk for the county clerk’s office, was in attendance but declined to answer direct questions. He instead referred the group to a memo from the clerk asking that the auditor be removed from the review process, allowing bills to be paid once the clerk’s office has given its approval.

Naperville offers grant opportunities for mental health and opioid remediation

The City of Naperville is offering a pair of grant opportunities for organizations around the city that provide substance use programs and mental health services.

The first offering is $250,000 for organizations that provide mental health services and programs. The funds were approved by the Naperville City Council.

The second opportunity is $100,000 for groups that offer opioid remediation programs and services. Naperville received National Multistate Opioid Settlement funds from the State of Illinois and the city council allocated $100,000 for this particular grant.

Applications for both grants are due by May 31, and funds will be awarded in June. For more information about the grant opportunities, and to apply, visit the city’s website.

Cop on a Rooftop set for May 17

Naperville Police officers are once again taking part in the sweet tradition of Cop on a Rooftop this Friday, May 17 from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts, 1580 W. Ogden Ave.

The campaign, held atop Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops, is meant to rally support and funds for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. This is the 21st anniversary of the event, which has raised more than $8.7 million in Illinois throughout the years for the cause.

Dunkin’ guests who make a donation to the Torch Run will receive a coupon for a free donut, with donations of $10 or more earning a tumbler (while supplies last) and a coupon for a free coffee.

Naperville Park District’s long-range plan open houses

The Naperville Park District is holding several open houses to gather public feedback on several amenities within the community.

The public open houses are scheduled in relation to the district’s ongoing indoor space needs assessment effort to review and potentially revamp the types of amenities offered. The first open house will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Rd. Another session is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive.

Additionally, the park district is planning an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in relation to a site master plan that is taking place at the Nike Sports Complex, 288 W. Diehl Rd. The park district is considering open space land acquisition and grant submissions for the Nike site, which last underwent renovations in 2011.