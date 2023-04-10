Wildlife reminders | Pedestrian & bike survey | Free paper shredding event

Park District wildlife reminders

With spring weather upon us, the Naperville Park District reminds residents and visitors to be aware of birds and other wildlife throughout the city.

Geese are nesting at this time, and they can become protective of their mates and young. Signs a goose is protecting its territory include:

Spreading its wings

Hissing sounds

Lowering its head

A warning call

Confronting any person or animal that comes near their nest

Park visitors should also keep a lookout for turtles. These include the common snapping turtles, painted turtles, and red-eared sliders. Snapping turtles should be viewed only from a safe distance. Drivers are encouraged to be observant of female turtles, who often cross roads to get to a suitable nesting area.

Residents should be aware of coyotes, especially in Knoch Knolls Park. When walking Knoch Knolls trails, keep your dog on a leash and stay on the path.

The park district asks people to not feed ducks or other waterfowl. For more information about how to deal with different wildlife in Naperville, visit the Naperville Park District’s website.

Naperville pedestrian & bicycle survey

The City of Naperville Sustainability Team, Transportation Advisory Board (TAB), and Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) invite residents to complete a pedestrian & bicycle survey.

The survey will help identify walking and biking patterns, priorities, and needs throughout the city. It is open until April 28 and takes about five minutes to complete.

To fill out the survey, visit the City of Naperville website.

The Naperville League of Women Voters will also hold a virtual forum on biking and walkability in Naperville on April 12 at 7 p.m. More information on that event is available on the Naperville League of Women Voters’ website.

Vendors hold Ramadan bazaar at the Mall of India

Vendors brought their colorful clothing, jewelry and other Eid-related items to the Mall of India this past Saturday, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebration on April 21. This event is one of several pre-Eid expos taking place in the days leading up to the end of Ramadan.

The Ramadan bazaar will return next weekend and on April 20 at the Mall of India, located at 776 Route 59.

Naperville celebrates 13th Holi Festival

On Saturday, Simply Vedic hosted its 13th annual Holi Festival of Colors. Check out the highlights from this colorful springtime celebration.

Free paper shredding event

The Naperville Police Department, in partnership with the Naperville Park District, is sponsoring a free paper shredding event on April 15 from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Centennial Beach Parking Lot, located at 500 W. Jackson Avenue.

There is a limit of two banker-size boxes or bags for each person, and they should not weigh more than 15 pounds. Shredding will take place on-site and will be available until trucks are filled.

For more information about the event, visit the City of Naperville website.