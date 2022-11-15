Winter Weather Advisory | D203 Tax Levy | Mochinut

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Naperville and the surrounding areas lasting throughout Tuesday, until 6 a.m. Wednesday. About 2 to 5 inches of snow is predicted.

The NWS says drivers should plan for slippery roadways, including during their evening commutes. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution.

Naperville residents are encouraged to sign up for Naper Notify, to receive winter operations notifications. They can also check the city’s winter weather updates page during snow events.

District 203’s Upcoming Tax Levy

With inflationary pressures and other factors in play, Naperville School District 203 officials are anticipating using the state’s 5% maximum public schools tax cap law for the 2023 levy, which will be finalized and certified next month, according to a presentation at Monday’s school board meeting.

What this means for the average property owner is dependent on a variety of factors, including assessment changes. At Monday’s meeting, officials shared a simple example of the potential impact. If a home’s assessment rose 10%, and the 5% levy was in the mix, a $10,000 tax bill in 2022 could increase $500, to $10,500, in 2023.

Additionally, District 203 is requesting authority to tax an additional 0.99% for new construction, bringing the proposed levy increase to 5.99%.

Officials anticipate further review of the levy at the board’s Dec. 5 meeting and will hold a public hearing Dec. 19, prior to adopting the official tax levy resolution.

D203 Improvement Plans

Also at the meeting, the group reviewed the five-year capital improvement plan budget, outlining a number of projects planned through the 2027-28 school year.

Annually, District 203 earmarks $6 million for capital improvement projects. In 2023, a number of projects are on the docket, including updates to Naperville North High School’s performing arts center, a courtyard renovation at Kennedy Junior High School and a variety of behind-the-scenes infrastructure improvements at most schools

District 203 also has firmed up some its project plans in 2024 and 2025, including tennis court replacement at Naperville North.

Mochinut Coming To Naperville

Mochi donut chain Mochinut is coming to Naperville. The international franchise-based company will be setting up shop in the food court of HMart at 1295 Ogden Ave. in mid-February, as reported by the Patch.

Mochinut is known for its namesake item, the mochi donut. The colorful concoctions are made from rice flour and are a combination of doughnuts and Japanese mochi cakes. They come in about 25 different flavors.

Korean hot dogs and bubble tea are also popular staples on the menu.

North Central Women’s Triathalon Team Wins National Title

The North Central College Women’s Triathlon team won the fifth NCAA Division III National Championship in program history this weekend.

The Cardinals took home the title in Tempe, Arizona behind the efforts of Hailey Poe, who won her second consecutive individual National Championship.

Charlotte Kumler, Bethany Smeed, and Abigail Anderson all finished in the top ten for NCC, with Smeed earning NCAA Freshman of the Year honors.