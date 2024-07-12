Wintrust field ribbon cutting | New fine art fair | National Night Out registration

Park district holds ribbon cutting for Wintrust Athletic Field

Giant scissors were pulled out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renamed Wintrust Athletic Field at Knoch Park.

The event was hosted by the Naperville Park District, alongside representatives from Wintrust/Naperville Bank and Trust, and Naperville Community School District 203.

Inaugural Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair

The inaugural Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair is coming to downtown Naperville this Sunday, July 14. It will be held along Water and Webster streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The juried art exhibition and sale will feature artists from DuPage, Will, and Kane counties. They will display a variety of mediums like paintings, sculptures, mixed media, jewelry, glass, photography, metalwork, digital art, and more.

The event will also feature a Young Artist Makers Tent presented by the DuPage Children’s Museum and live jazz by the Pete Ellman Trio. There is no entrance fee or ticket required for the fair.

National Night Out registration in Naperville

National Night Out will take place this year on Tuesday, Aug. 6, but the time to register is now.

Neighborhoods must be registered with the city by Monday, July 15, for a chance for police and city representatives to attend their events. Registration is free and can be done on the city’s website.

National Night Out is also known as “American’s Night Out Against Crime,” an evening encouraging neighborhood events to help bond community members and strengthen their relationship with local law enforcement.

The city is also planning a community-wide night out on Monday, Aug. 5, outside the Fry Family YMCA, which will feature entertainment for kids, food trucks, the chance to check out some police equipment, and a family-friendly movie. The city-wide event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Rothermel Family Skate Facility grand opening

The Naperville Park District will have a grand opening celebration of the new Rothermel Family Skate Facility at Centennial Park, 500 W. Jackson St., at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, skating demonstrations, and giveaways.

The new venue replaces the former Centennial Park Skate Facility, which was completely redesigned and reconstructed. The Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation awarded the park district a $120,000 grant for the work.

Naperville Woman’s Club hosting school supply drive

The Naperville Woman’s Club is hosting a school supply drive to support Indian Prairie School District 204 students. It will take place on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club’s building at 14 S Washington St., Naperville.

Members are looking for donations of crayons, markers, backpacks, and other school supplies.

Naperbrook Golf Course hosts the 2024 Naperville Junior Amateur Championships

The Naperville Junior Amateur Championships returned to Naperbrook Golf Course, providing young players ranging from the ages of nine to 17 the opportunity to compete with some of the best the area has to offer.

The annual event held by the Naperville Park District was split into eight flights, with the four oldest groups playing 18 holes, two playing nine holes, and the youngest playing six holes.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend starts warm and sunny today, with a predicted high of 84 degrees. But rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in on Saturday afternoon and night, with a predicted high that day of 86 degrees.

The rain will likely continue into Sunday morning with a predicted high of 89 degrees. Though skies should clear mid-day, rain and thunderstorms are expected to return that night.

Keep up to date with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.