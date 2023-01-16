Woodridge home burglary

A Woodridge home near Harcourt Ave. and Woodward Drive was burglarized on Saturday after a person entered the resident’s home stating they were an employee of the village’s water department.

The victim told police several pieces of jewelry were stolen, as additional people entered the home while the first person distracted the resident.

Residents who have any surveillance footage of the car or information about the burglary should call the Woodridge Police Department at 630-719-4703.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

North Central College will hold the MLK Annual Prayer Luncheon Keynote today at noon. The keynote speaker will be Tracie Morris, the chief people officer for Corewell Health. NCC’s Voices of Praise Gospel Choir will also perform. For more information about today’s event, visit the North Central College website.

Tonight at 6 p.m., the City of Aurora will host the 38th annual Aurora MLK Day ceremony called “Be a Drum Major for Justice, Equity and Mentorship.” The event will take place at East Aurora High School, located at 500 Tomcat Lane.

Star Jones will be the featured guest speaker at the ceremony. Jones is a former New York City prosecutor, best-selling author, and one of the original co-hosts of “The View.” The ceremony will also feature youth performances and community announcements. For more information about the event and to register, visit the City of Aurora website.

DuPage County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick has joined a growing list of sheriffs across the state that say they will not fully enforce the newly passed assault weapons ban signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. Read more about it here.

Registration opens for St. Paddy’s Day 5k

Registration has opened for the 14th Annual Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5k. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. on Mar. 11 and goes throughout Downtown Naperville.

Participants of the 5k are encouraged to wear St. Patrick’s Day-themed costumes and hats, as there will be a costume contest at the race’s conclusion.

Proceeds from the St. Paddy’s Day 5k will benefit Little Friends, Inside Out, and the Naperville YMCA. For more information about the race and to sign up, visit the St. Paddy’s Day 5k website.