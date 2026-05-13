WWII Veteran gets prom night | IPSD AI Playbook | PE Teacher of Year 

Naperville 100-year-old World War II veteran attends first prom

100-year-old Naperville resident Ray Svejnoha missed his prom experience as he was called to serve in World War II.

But 82 years later, thanks to six Metea Valley High School students and their club advisor, he finally got the chance to go to prom, with all the bells and whistles.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Ray’s special night.

How ‘AI Playbook’ guides generative AI use in IPSD 204

To answer learning-related questions about AI, Indian Prairie School District 204 has developed an AI Playbook, which conveys, in short, the philosophy that “learning comes first, expectations are transparent and AI use must match the purpose of the task.”

Learn more about the guidelines IPSD 204 has put into place around AI use within the district.

Kingsley educator named Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year

Kingsley Elementary School’s Kim Blitek has been selected as Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance organization.

Blitek, a Kingsley teacher since 2014, was recognized for her various roles and positive, high-energy impact on students. She runs a cardio club twice a week, oversees a detailed field day each year, and has played a part in establishing a buddies program that gives older students an opportunity to mentor younger ones.

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges honored Blitek at a board of education meeting Monday, May 4. The association will recognize her at its statewide convention ceremony later this year.

Mother’s Day duckling rescue for Naperville firefighters

Mother’s Day turned out to be quite ducky for some Naperville firefighters, who were called to help with the rescue of 10 ducklings that had fallen down a sewer grate.

Find out how the firefighters were able to reunite them with their mama duck.

DuPage County K9 remembered at county board meeting

Nitro, a K9 member of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Department, was honored at Tuesday’s County Board meeting. He died Friday, May 8, at age 10.

Since 2019, Nitro has been a part of the sheriff’s Hazardous Device Unit, under the care of his handler, Deputy Frank Carragher. Nitro served as an explosives recognition canine and earned recognition for his dedication, abilities, and dependable service.

Throughout his years of service, Nitro’s presence was most evident at the DuPage County Courthouse, where he played a pivotal part of explosives detection sweeps as a security and safety precaution.