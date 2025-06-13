$143M renovation to bring ‘thrilling’ changes to Waubonsie Valley

A large-scale renovation billed as “thrilling” and “welcoming” is in the works at Waubonsie Valley High School.

The 50-year-old school serving roughly 2,700 students is undergoing $143.8 million in modernizations, with $130 million funded by the district’s recent bond referendum. The work aims to improve circulation, visibility and natural light within the building, and to increase equity in programs between Waubonsie and the district’s two newer high schools.

Construction began this spring within the building at Ogden Avenue and Eola Road in Aurora and is expected to be completed in stages through 2030.

“As a parent of two alum from Waubonsie, this is absolutely thrilling,” school board member Susan Demming said at Monday’s board meeting, where the project was discussed.

Renovation work to make Waubonsie brighter, easier to navigate

The district so far has contracted out $8.4 million of the project budget to bring on Wight & Company as the architect, hire construction managers and begin a full-scale update of the auditorium.

Amy Tiberi, senior project manager with Wight & Company, said the design team has worked to make the school brighter, more welcoming and easier to navigate. Restructuring of interior spaces will remove a hallway that cuts through the library, bring the weight room down to the first floor, open up views from more areas to the main atrium and modernize the cafeteria dining experience.

“Waubonsie is actually gaining an additional classroom space as part of this renovation, and increasing the utilization of those teaching stations, which will benefit the entire school,” Tiberi said.

‘Back to the future’ renovations

Improvements within the school also include technology upgrades, renovated spaces for engineering and applied arts, and improvements to locker rooms and fitness spaces. Contractors will install a new turf field, expand the bleachers, and swap the home and visitor’s sides.

School board member Justin Karubas, a Waubonsie alum, said many of these changes go “back to the future” and bring the school to the same condition it was when he attended. But Waubonsie — built in 1975 — has undergone additions in 1991, 1992, and 1995, so many spaces and arrangements have changed over time.

Another important element of the project is the construction of a “ring road” around the entire school property. This will allow better traffic flow during busy arrival and dismissal times and for events.

Karubas said the positive effects of the ring road will be “immense.”

Work turning referendum dreams into reality

The 2026-27 school year will be the only one heavily affected by interior construction, Tiberi said. During all other phases, work is scheduled to be completed in the summer to minimize disruptions.

Waubonsie Principal Jason Stipp said school leaders are already thinking about how to make the logistics of a school day run smoothly in 2026-27 while spaces like the cafeteria and commons are under renovation.

School board members said the investment in one of the district’s oldest buildings will help it function well and provide an equitable high school experience for students into the future.

“It’s exciting to see all of the work that went into the referendum and everything turning into reality,” school board President Laurie Donahue said.

