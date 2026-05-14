15 Naperville-area students earn $2,500 National Merit Scholarships

Fifteen students hailing from Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, and Benet Academy have been chosen as $2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners.

Naperville 203 scholarship winners

Naperville North students receiving the honor are Emilie Fann, who plans to pursue law, Emily Y. Hu, who will be studying earth science, Kyle Wang, whose focus will be computer science, and Allen J. Xu, who will major in finance.

The two Naperville Central students chosen were Hannah W. Leong, who will study law, and Darren Zhou, who plans to study biology.

IPSD 204 scholarship winners

Receiving the honor at Metea Valley were Rachel M. Chen, who will be going into medicine, and Claire E. Nang, who plans to study chemical engineering.

The Neuqua Valley students chosen were Arav Goswami, who will study computer engineering, Aditi Kaushal, who will pursue science and research, and Rhea P. Mhashilkar, who will go into law.

Rounding out the IPSD 204 list are two students from Waubonsie Valley: Vyshnavi B. Reddy who plans to study law, and Amogh Shivanna, who will pursue computer science.

Benet Academy scholarship winners

Two Benet Academy students also scored scholarships: Maclane Zich, who will study medicine, and Audrey Olejnik, who will focus on environmental science.

How candidates are chosen

A committee of college admissions officers and school counselors make the selections, taking into account factors such as Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores, academic record, leadership and contributions both within the community and school, an essay entry, and a recommendation from a high school official.

Those chosen are “judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” according to a news release.

In total, 2,500 scholarship winners were chosen from a group of more than 15,000 finalists.

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